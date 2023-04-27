Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, April 27, 2023
Thursday, 27 April 2023, 09:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: JCB
JCB Plaza Lounge Guam reopens after renovation
With a promotional gift for visitors to the JCB Plaza Lounge Guam

TOKYO, Apr 27, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd. (JCBI), the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand, will reopen the JCB Plaza Lounge Guam after renovation on April 28, 2023.


To celebrate the reopening of the JCB Plaza Lounge Guam, JCBI will be running a promotion from May 2 to September 29, 2023, offering a gift to visitors to the lounge.

Click here for the details of the JCB Plaza Lounge Guam.
https://www.global.jcb/en/consumers/travel/plaza/list/#a2

The JCB Plaza Lounge Guam is located in the Tumon area, the center of tourism.[1] JCB Plaza Lounge is an exclusive service counter (lounge) for JCB cardmembers, located in major tourist destinations such as Honolulu, Seoul and Taiwan in addition to Guam. It assists JCB cardmembers in making reservations for JCB merchants and tourist attractions and offers a complimentary one-day luggage storage service.

Moreover, the JCB Plaza Lounge Guam offers a wide range of special offers for JCB cardmembers in Guam. From Tuesday, May 2, 2023, to Friday, September 29, 2023, JCB offers a campaign that giving away a key chain to cardmembers who visit the JCB Plaza Lounge Guam and present their JCB Card.

Click here for a list of special offers that are available in Guam.
https://www.specialoffers.jcb/en/offers/d/pacific-islands/guam/

[1] You will not be able to use the JCB PLAZA Lounge in your country or region of residence.

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 41 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 150 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/

Contact
Ayaka Nakajima
Corporate Communications
Tel: +81-3-5778-8353
Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jp


Topic: Press release summary
Source: JCB
Sectors: Cards & Payments, Travel & Tourism, Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

JCB
Apr 13, 2023 14:00 HKT/SGT
JCB and The Saudi National Bank Sign an Agreement to Allow the Acceptance of JCB Cards Through its Points of Sale and ATMs in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Apr 4, 2023 14:00 HKT/SGT
JCB partnered with Lanka Pay and Commercial Bank of Ceylon to launch LankaPay-JCB cards in Sri Lanka
Apr 4, 2023 11:00 HKT/SGT
New relationship enables over 150 Million JCB Cardmembers to make purchases across expansive Fiserv European merchant network
Mar 29, 2023 15:00 HKT/SGT
JCB and Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam launch VCB JCB Platinum Credit Card in Vietnam
Mar 1, 2023 11:00 HKT/SGT
JCB enables contactless payment acceptance at Red Lines in Bangkok
Feb 22, 2023 11:00 HKT/SGT
JCB Offers 4 Complimentary Months of an Adobe Creative Cloud Subscription
Feb 13, 2023 15:00 HKT/SGT
JCB Reaches One Million RuPay JCB Card Issuance Mark in India
Feb 6, 2023 11:00 HKT/SGT
JCB and Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank launch VPBank JCB Credit Card with a focus on Generation Z in Viet Nam
Jan 23, 2023 14:00 HKT/SGT
NBB and JCB Enable the Acceptance of JCB Cards Through its POS & E-Commerce Merchants in The Kingdom of Bahrain
Jan 23, 2023 11:00 HKT/SGT
JCB starts Red Guahan Shuttle Free Ride Campaign in Guam
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       