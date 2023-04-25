Tuesday, 25 April 2023, 15:38 HKT/SGT Share:

TOKYO, Apr 25, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. and Equinix Inc. today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). Under the MOU, Equinix will participate in Hitachi's Lumada Alliance Program(1) to work together to address social issues through a cycle of creating, distributing and utilizing digital solutions.

Hitachi and Equinix have been working together for many years in providing and enhancing joint solutions, with a focus on data center services from Equinix and storage solutions from Hitachi. The two companies will continue to collaborate in light of the recent market environment, which demands the acceleration and achievement of both sustainability and digital transformation.



Equinix will support Hitachi in leveraging Platform Equinix to deliver high-quality, sustainable hybrid cloud solutions globally as EverFlex from Hitachi(2), based on environmentally friendly storage solutions. Hitachi will also establish solution validation centers and verify its storage solution on Platform Equinix in hybrid cloud and multicloud environments.



In the future, the two companies will expand solutions that will further accelerate digital transformation while combining their technologies and expertise by leveraging Lumada Ecosystem of Hitachi and one of the largest partner ecosystems owned by Equinix.



"Our society is facing increasingly complicated, diverse issues, including a series of abnormal weather events and natural disasters occurring in various parts of the world, resulting supply chain disruptions, international economic disputes, and a pandemic," said Toshiaki Tokunaga, Executive Vice President and Executive Officer and General Manager of Digital Systems & Services Division, Hitachi, Ltd. "In this environment, at Hitachi, we are focusing on the Social Innovation Business, which provides society and customers with Green, Digital, and Innovation as means of solving issues for their future growth. In the area of Digital, we are working to increase the added value of diverse Hitachi products with digital technologies and create new Lumada solutions through collaborative creation with our partners. We are delighted that the strengthened alliance with Equinix will enable us to provide more sustainable, hybrid cloud solutions, which will make it possible to utilize a vast amount of data at ultra-high speed while considering the environment. Together with Equinix, we will contribute to a more sustainable society and businesses through our customers' operations and the digital transformation of social infrastructure."



"As the world's digital infrastructure company with more than 245 data centers globally, we have the opportunity to enable our customers and partners to scale their digital transformations sustainably," said Charles Meyers, President & Chief Executive Officer, Equinix Inc. "Equinix is collaborating with key industry and business partners to maximize our impact and encourage change across our business and the industries that we touch. We are delighted to collaborate with like-minded companies like Hitachi to deliver innovative solutions. We believe our combined services will help digital leaders succeed in their digital transformation journey

and create a more sustainable society."



(1) News release on November 4, 2020 : "Hitachi Announces Lumada Alliance Program to Drive Economic, Social, Environmental and Quality of Life Innovation"www.hitachi.com/New/cnews/month/2020/11/201104.html

(2) A concept of service provision that permits an affordable price system, flexible use, and hassle-free operation for customers. "As a service" solution/service that also features the convenience of cloud.



About Hitachi, Ltd.



Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society with data and technology. We will solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, under the business structure of Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries and Automotive Systems. Driven by green, digital, and innovation, we aim for growth through collaboration with our customers. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2021 (ended March 31, 2022) totaled 10,264.6 billion yen ($84,136 million USD), with 853 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 370,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please



visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.



About Equinix



Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure companyTM. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.



