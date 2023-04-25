Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Tuesday, 25 April 2023, 19:40 HKT/SGT
Source: Valutico
ValutECO is the New Groundbreaking ESG Tool for Sustainable Business Valuations
Valutico's latest launch, ValutECO, empowers finance professionals to conduct valuations based on ESG criteria.

LONDON, Apr 25, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Leading the way in sustainable finance, Valutico has launched ValutECO, an advanced tool that assesses the value of companies based on their environmental impact. With this groundbreaking announcement, the valuation platform Valutico has made a significant step into integrating sustainability into the widespread practice of valuing businesses.

ValutECO - New ESG Tool

Valutico's newly launched tool, currently in an 'alpha' trial phase, allows accountants, M&A consultants, investment managers, private equity professionals, and those in corporate finance to consider the impact of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors on a company's value. By addressing the potential links between ESG and financial performance, ValutECO is leading the way towards incorporating sustainability into financial theory and practice.

ValutECO Explained

With ValutECO, financial professionals use a streamlined ESG assessment, specifically designed with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in mind and simplified to facilitate easier reporting. Analysts can identify priority areas for improvement, such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions, managing water usage, and increasing recycling rates.

Valutico's pioneering new tool integrates ESG scores into the 'Cost of Capital' component of a Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) valuation. This revolutionary feature allows companies with positive ESG scores to be valued higher, making them more attractive to potential buyers and investors seeking sustainability and long-term growth.

ValutECO was developed following a grant by Wirtschaftsagentur Wien, and follows research into the impacts of ESG criteria on the valuations of businesses across multiple industries, alongside validation that the condensed ESG assessment reflects more exhaustive assessments on the market.

Impact on Sustainability

The widespread adoption of a tool like ValutECO has the potential to be a game-changer for sustainability in industries all around the world. It would financially incentivize companies to prioritize sustainability and embed environmental factors as a key component of their everyday operations. This would result in one way in which companies' impact on the planet becomes a crucial aspect of buying, selling, and investing decisions.

Valutico acknowledge that the integration of ESG into financial analyses is an ongoing conversation requiring further academic study, but they're optimistic that their new tool ValutECO will contribute to steering the conversation in the direction of a more sustainable future.

Valutico's CEO, Paul Resch states: "Leading the way in integrating sustainability into financial practices is a significant accomplishment for Valutico. We recognize the importance of ValutECO as an initial step towards achieving this goal, and we're grateful for the grant provided by Wirtschaftsagentur Wien that made this possible. We're looking forward to receiving feedback from financial professionals on how this innovative tool can enable sustainable growth and we're excited for what lies ahead."

About Valutico

Valutico is the world's leading valuation platform. Valutico's all-in-one software allows finance professionals to value a company in minutes by providing data-driven tools to conduct analyses faster and more accurately.

Used by more than 600 financial firms in 80 countries, the powerful platform is popular amongst professionals in advisory roles such as in Corporate Finance, M&A, and Tax and Audit, as well as Investment Managers, Venture Capitalists, and Family Offices.

Founded in 2017, and headquartered in Vienna with subsidiaries in the U.S. and U.K., Valutico operates worldwide with an ever-expanding network of valuation practitioners using its platform, consultancy services, and valuation training.

Contact Information:
Alexandra Allason
PR Manager
a.allason@valutico.com
+43 677 62917816

Alex Harris
Head of Marketing
a.harris@valutico.com
07555763438

SOURCE: Valutico


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Valutico
Sectors: Environment, ESG
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

