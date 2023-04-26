Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Wednesday, 26 April 2023, 10:46 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: mazda
Mazda: Exhibits Finalized for Pride of Hiroshima Exhibition
- Official Website Launched & Exhibition Extended Through June 11 -

HIROSHIMA, Japan, Apr 26, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - The Pride of Hiroshima Exhibition Executive Committee is pleased to announce that participating companies' exhibits have been finalized for each of the Pride of Hiroshima Exhibition's three zones, Postwar Recovery, Present, and Future, the official exhibition website launched, and the exhibition extended through June 11, 2023.

Illustration of the Pride of Hiroshima Exhibition

The Pride of Hiroshima Exhibition, held jointly with 26 participating companies, is based on the concept of "providing people from around the world with the opportunity to experience the path to recovery travel by the people of Hiroshima, the resplendent sight of Hiroshima today, and their dreams for the future." Events will showcase companies' efforts during the postwar recovery, present, and future. The exhibition is held at Canopy Square located in Hiroshima Gate Park in conjunction with the G7 Hiroshima Summit and will open its doors on May 18, 2023.

For more information, visit https://newsroom.mazda.com/en/publicity/release/2023/202304/230426a.html.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: mazda
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
mazda Links

http://www.mazda.com

https://www.youtube.com/user/mazdaofficialweb

https://jp.linkedin.com/company/mazda-motor-corporation

mazda
Apr 14, 2023 10:54 HKT/SGT
Establishment of a "Council for utilizing Namikata Terminal as a Hub for introducing Fuel Ammonia"
Mar 30, 2023 16:42 HKT/SGT
Mazda Production and Sales Results for February 2023
Mar 29, 2023 10:44 HKT/SGT
Mazda Joins Research Association of Biomass Innovation for Next Generation Automobile Fuels
Mar 27, 2023 13:52 HKT/SGT
Mazda: Conclusion of offsite corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) on solar power generation
Feb 28, 2023 14:00 HKT/SGT
Mazda Production and Sales Results for January 2023
Feb 1, 2023 08:00 HKT/SGT
Premiere of New Mazda CX-90 Crossover SUV
Jan 31, 2023 10:08 HKT/SGT
Mazda Production and Sales Results for December 2022 and for January through December 2022
Jan 16, 2023 08:11 HKT/SGT
Mazda reveals Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV in Europe
Dec 26, 2022 15:06 HKT/SGT
Mazda Production and Sales Results for November 2022
Dec 5, 2022 11:30 HKT/SGT
Release of Mazda Integrated Report 2022
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       