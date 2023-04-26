Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Wednesday, 26 April 2023, 16:49 HKT/SGT
Source: Hitachi, Ltd.
Hitachi: Demonstration Operation of Optimized Performance Enabling Network for Volt/Var(Q) (OPENVQ) of Power Transmission Network Commences in Thailand
－1,000 tons of CO2 Emissions Reduction confirmed－

TOKYO, Apr 26, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) and the Ministry of Energy of the Kingdom of Thailand (MoEN) are carrying out a demonstration project with the aim of achieving low carbonization and enhancements in power system operations. Hitachi, Ltd. (Hitachi), contractor of the project, and the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) jointly installed optimized performance enabling network for volt/var(Q) (OPENVQ) and commenced its demonstration operation in February 2023.

Fig. Image of OPENVQ system

In this demonstration operation, the OPENVQ system was linked to SCADA used to monitor and control the power system in the regional control center operated by EGAT in northeastern Thailand. And we already confirmed that the loss of power in the transmission network had been curbed and approximately 1,000 tons of CO2 emissions had been reduced by operating those advanced and efficient power systems in the period from February 21st through March 10th. Future plans include registration of the project with the joint committee of the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM), and issuance of CO2 credits through TPE (third party entity) verification based on the results to be monitored until December 2023.

On April 26th, an opening ceremony was held at the head office of EGAT in Nonthaburi attended by all the parties concerned from both countries to celebrate the start of the demonstration operations.

For more information, visit www.hitachi.com/New/cnews/month/2023/04/230426.pdf.


