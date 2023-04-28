Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam , Apr 28, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Messe München announces the successful conclusion of analytica Vietnam 2023, the premier international trade fair for laboratory technology, analysis, biotechnology, and diagnostics held in Vietnam last week. The tradeshow and congress all together drew in 5384 industry professionals globally as well as over 200 international companies and brands filling the exhibition hall. The results have conclusively reflected analytica Vietnam as the ultimate platform for showcasing the latest advancements in the industry and fostering meaningful collaborations among key players in the field. The event saw unprecedented success with the largest ever edition of analytica Vietnam, featuring a 10% increase in exhibition space, with country pavilions from Germany, China, Singapore, Korea and Vietnam.

The three-day event was a hub of activity, with exhibits showcasing the latest technologies, a world-class conference program featuring over 30 conference sessions and panel discussions focussing on solutions to the latest challenges facing the industry and research findings presented by industry experts, pre-event laboratory tours, exhibitor forum, buyer-seller programs, networking nights, and hosted buyer delegations from Laos, Cambodia, and Vietnam. The event kicked off its Opening Ceremony with presence from Minister Bộ trưởng Huỳnh Thành Đạt and Vice Minister Thứ trưởng Lê Xuân Định from the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) in Vietnam. Attendees had the opportunity to learn, network, and reconnect with confirmed exhibitors, international pavilions, and key industry leaders, all free of charge.

As the first face-to-face meeting for the industry since the impact of COVID-19, analytica Vietnam 2023 welcomed sponsorship from industry giants such as Thermo Fisher, BIOVIA, and BTG, and brought together a spectacular reunion of the science and research sector.

The exhibition featured national and international industry leaders, including Thermo Fisher Scientific, Shimadzu, Merck, Leco, ITS, DKSH, 2H Instruments, Scilab, Eppendorf, and Waters. International exhibitors from countries such as Germany, Italy, UK, Japan, Canada, Korea, France, Czech Republic, USA, Singapore, India, Thailand, and China also showcased their latest innovations. The German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action and the Association of Small & Medium Enterprises Singapore (ASME) supported the exhibition with their respective pavilions. The exhibitors expressed satisfaction with the event with Sho-Wen Yeo, Vice President and General Manager, Southeast Asia & Taiwan of Thermo Fisher Scientific stating "Our key areas are biopharma, clean energy, food safety, and research innovations so the opportunities presented in analytica Vietnam 2023 very much align with what we are focusing on, which is a great match."

"The success of analytica Vietnam 2023 exceeded our expectations, and we are thrilled to have welcomed leading professionals and companies from the laboratory technology, analysis, and biotechnology industries," said Mr. Michael Wilton, CEO & Managing Director of MMI Asia Pte Ltd, organiser of the exhibition and a subsidiary of Messe München GmbH. "The event provided unparalleled opportunities for networking, learning, and discovering the latest products and technologies in the industry."

The Vietnamese government and Messe München have been at the forefront of industry development in Vietnam, and analytica Vietnam has been the perfect platform to support the further development of the industry in the country, facilitate know-how transfer, and promote investment in laboratory and biotechnology, according to Armin Wittmann, Project Director at Messe München GmbH.

As the organizer of analytica Vietnam, MMI Asia takes pride in hosting a successful event that facilitated knowledge exchange, networking, and business opportunities for all participants. The event provided a unique platform for stakeholders to connect, collaborate, and stay updated with the latest industry trends.

The impressive gathering at analytica Vietnam 2023 underscores the increasing demand for laboratory technology, analysis, and biotechnology solutions in the region, and the event has set the stage for further advancements in the industry. As the most significant gathering of professionals in Southeast Asia, analytica Vietnam continues to play a pivotal role in driving innovation, promoting investment, and facilitating knowledge exchange in the laboratory and biotechnology sectors. Plans are already underway for the next edition of analytica Vietnam, scheduled to be held on April 2-4 2025, at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, which is set to be even bigger and better, building on the success of this year's event.

For more information, please visit: www.analyticavietnam.com

analytica Vietnam Main Conference

The analytica Vietnam Conference, took place parallel to the trade fair, featured over 30 conference lectures presented by national and international experts from the science and research sector across the globe. Topics covered included biomedical and forensic analysis, novel analytical methods, food analysis, environment analysis, and quality control. The conference was organized by Prof. Dr. Oliver J. Schmitz from the University of Duisburg-Essen (Faculty of Chemistry) and Prof. Dr. Pham Hung Viet from VNU University of Science, KLATEFOS, as the program chairs.

Highlights of the analytica Vietnam 2023 conference included insightful panel discussions that brought together industry leaders, researchers, and decision makers to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the laboratory technology, analysis, and biotechnology sectors. The panel discussions delved into topics such as digitalization and automation in laboratories, advancements in precision medicine, sustainable solutions for environmental analysis, and the future of biotechnology in Southeast Asia.

Laboratory Tours

The pre-event laboratory tours allowed attendees to visit leading laboratories and research facilities in Ho Chi Minh City and gain first-hand insights into cutting-edge technologies and best practices. Participants were able to personally witness and gain the know-how into the procedure and technicalities of the laboratories in Vietnam, supported through the guided tour and allowing them to garner a deeper understanding of ASEAN research facilities.

Buyer-Seller Meeting Program

The buyer-seller programs went one step further to facilitate meaningful interactions between exhibitors and potential buyers, creating a conducive environment for business collaborations and partnerships. This edition saw the successful completion of 338 pre-arranged business meetings, reflecting a positive increasing trend from previous editions. On top of that, the networking nights and hosted buyer programs provided ample opportunities for participants to connect with fellow professionals, exchange ideas, and foster new business relationships. The event also witnessed the participation of high-level delegations from Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam, further enhancing regional cooperation and collaboration in the laboratory and biotechnology industries.

About Messe München GmbH

Messe München GmbH is one of the world's leading trade fair organizers with more than 50 trade fairs for capital goods, consumer goods, and new technologies. Every year, Messe München organizes more than 200 events in Munich, Germany, and abroad, attracting over 30,000 exhibitors and 2 million visitors. The company's mission is to create innovative, sustainable, and profitable platforms for its customers to do business and connect with their target markets.

analytica Vietnam

analytica Vietnam is the premier trade fair for laboratory technology, analysis, and biotechnology in Southeast Asia. Organized by Messe München, the event brings together industry professionals, researchers, and policymakers to showcase the latest technologies, exchange knowledge, and foster business collaborations. analytica Vietnam features an exhibition, conference, pre-event laboratory tours, buyer-seller programs, and networking opportunities, providing a comprehensive platform for the laboratory and biotechnology industries in the region. The upcoming edition is set to take place from April 2 to 4, 2025 at the SECC – Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center. More details can be found at https://www.analyticavietnam.com/.

analytica worldwide

Messe München is the world's leading trade fair organizer for laboratory technology, analysis and biotechnology. The international network of exhibitions includes analytica, analytica China, analytica Anacon India & India Lab Expo, analytica Vietnam and analytica Lab Africa. Additional information about these exhibitions and their programs of events is available at www.analytica.de.

MMI Asia Pte Ltd

MMI Asia Pte. Ltd. was set up as the regional headquarter and a wholly owned subsidiary of Messe München in 1992. With subsidiaries in China and India, MMI Asia organizes trade fairs in China, India and ASEAN countries; promotes global trade expansion by facilitating participation of Asian exhibitors in Messe München fairs worldwide; it also provides consultancy in professional trade fair and conference management to government bodies, international trade and promotion organizations, and trade associations.

