Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Tuesday, 2 May 2023, 10:34 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Infocus International Group
Unlock the Power of Clean Ammonia with Infocus International's Live Online Course

Singapore, May 2, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Learn how to maximize efficiency and unlock the power of clean ammonia in the energy industry with Infocus International's Mastering Clean Ammonia Live Online Course, starting on 2nd August 2023.

Ammonia is a chemical commodity with long-established supply chains from production and distribution through to utilisation. However, its current production creates substantial carbon emissions, a fact at odds with public and policy desires for cleaner economies and industrial processes. In addition to cleaning up the processes of the ammonia used in current chemical applications, producers have new reasons to be excited by the growth opportunities for clean ammonia. These opportunities lie in its possible role within the ‘energy transition'. In particular, there is much interest in the role of clean ammonia as either a carrier of hydrogen fuel, or as a fuel in its own right, in sectors such as shipping and power generation.

This time-efficient training course will provide attendees with a comprehensive and up-to-date introduction to ammonia today and its prospects in a decarbonised world. Aimed at those in commercial, business-focused roles, including business development, strategy planning and investment, attendees will gain a clear description of the key technologies in language easily accessible to non-engineers. The market will be reviewed, illustrated by project examples, policy and strategy announcements from around the world. Clean ammonia's competitive positioning will be examined and analysed from an independent, hype-free perspective, including the challenges and alternatives that it faces.

Course Sessions:

  1. Ammonia production pathways, current and emerging
  2. The role of clean ammonia in the energy transition
  3. Developing clean ammonia market demand and projects

Benefits of Attending:

  • Understand current & emerging methods of ammonia production
  • Assess the market utilisation of ammonia today, including its linkages with other sectors (including carbon capture and utilisation)
  • Identify the proposed growth paths for clean ammonia, including its expansion from chemical commodity to energy carrier or fuel
  • Quantify the potential scale of the market opportunities, in energy and economic terms
  • Analyse the co-existence / competition options for hydrogen and ammonia in different applications: which factors will most determine the market outcomes?
  • Review project announcements from around the world, including realistic timeframes and dependencies
  • Understand the practical and investment barriers to clean ammonia markets, including issues of product safety, handling and risk

Want to learn more?

Simply email esther@infocusevent.com or call +65 6325 0210 to obtain your FREE COPY of the event brochure. For more information, please visit www.infocusinternational.com/ammonia

About Infocus International Group

Infocus International is a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services for diverse business communities. We recognise clients' needs and responds with innovative and result oriented programmes. All products are founded on high value content in diverse subject areas, and the highest level of quality is ensured through intensive and in-depth market research from local and international insights. For more information: www.infocusinternational.com.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Infocus International Group
Sectors: Trade Shows, Chemicals, Spec.Chem
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Infocus International Group
May 2, 2023 10:45 HKT/SGT
Mark Your Calendar: Fresh Dates Announced for CCUS Online Masterclass
Apr 12, 2023 15:32 HKT/SGT
Electric Vehicles & the Grid Online Workshop Is Back By Popular Demand
Mar 22, 2023 08:00 HKT/SGT
Infocus International Relaunches Online Workshop on Human Capital, Succession Planning, Talent & Performance Management
Mar 2, 2023 15:01 HKT/SGT
Infocus International Announces the New Dates for LNG Supply, Demand, Pricing & Trading Online Course
Feb 17, 2023 14:49 HKT/SGT
Infocus International: Interactive Energy Storage Virtual Workshop is Back by Popular Demand
Feb 15, 2023 14:08 HKT/SGT
Registration is open for Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling Online Masterclass
Feb 10, 2023 16:07 HKT/SGT
Infocus International Brings Back Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling Masterclass
Feb 6, 2023 15:08 HKT/SGT
Infocus International Relaunches the Highly Recommended Offshore Wind Online Training
Feb 2, 2023 16:05 HKT/SGT
Join the Highly Recommended Clean Hydrogen Masterclass by Infocus International
Jan 26, 2023 10:30 HKT/SGT
Mastering Wind Power Online Workshop is Back by Popular Demand
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       