Panama City, Republic of Panama, May 2, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Leading global fintech brand PreIPO has successfully participated in the First Sustainable Investment Forum of Panama, organized by PROPANAMA and held earlier this month at the Panama Convention Center in Amador, which is the biggest convention center in Central America. The disruptive private equity platform joined the event to demonstrate its innovative approach to optimizing distribution, maximizing liquidity, and democratizing the capital formation process for issuers, intermediaries, and investors.



"We are excited to explore the investment opportunities in Panama's thriving economy and contribute to its sustainable development through our innovative fintech solutions," said Harold Alvarez, Chief Syndicate Officer PreIPO.com.



The Panama Sustainable Investment Forum is a prestigious event that brings together international investors and businesses interested in exploring the sustainable investment opportunities offered by Panama's dynamic and growing economy. The event highlights Panama's unique advantages, including incomparable connectivity, a safe environment, and the benefits of various special regimes for foreign investment. Participants are introduced to the competitive, business-friendly, and transparent tax, labor, and migration legal tools available in the country.



PreIPO showcased its cutting-edge fintech solutions at the forum, highlighting the transformative potential of its platform for sustainable investments in Panama. By offering an accessible and efficient capital formation process, PreIPO aims to support the growth of sustainable businesses and contribute to the long-term economic development of the country.



"Participating in PROPANAMA's Sustainable Investment Forum has been a remarkable experience for PreIPO," said Harold Alvarez, Chief Syndication Officer at PreIPO. "We are excited to explore the investment opportunities in Panama's thriving economy and contribute to its sustainable development through our innovative fintech solutions." PreIPO.com's presence at the Panama Sustainable Investment Forum reinforces its commitment to promoting sustainable investments and fostering economic growth in emerging markets. The company's platform aims to empower businesses and investors worldwide, driving positive social and environmental impacts through smart and responsible investments.



The event took place on the cusp of PreIPO launching its $128M Series A Round to scale globally in a rapid manner. Currently, PreIPO.com currently features over $1B in deal flow Available in the Deal Room (www.preipo.com/deal-room-preipo). PreIPO is an innovative global fintech brand that has revolutionized the private equity industry with its disruptive platform. The company's unique approach optimizes distribution, maximizes liquidity, and democratizes the capital formation process for issuers, intermediaries, and investors. PreIPO is dedicated to empowering businesses and investors with efficient, transparent, and accessible solutions that drive sustainable growth and create lasting value.



