Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Wednesday, 3 May 2023, 09:30 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Chiratae Ventures
Chiratae Ventures Maiden Growth Fund-I announces its close at INR 1001 cr, oversubscribed by 34%

Singapore, May 3, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Chiratae Ventures, India's largest homegrown venture capital fund, has successfully concluded the fundraising for its first Chiratae Growth Fund (CGF-I), raising INR 1001 cr. On a targeted INR 750 crore, CGF-I has been oversubscribed by 34%. The announcement of the close of CGF-I comes on the heels of Fund 4, which was oversubscribed by 22%. This marks a continued trend of Chiratae's funds being oversubscribed, highlighting the confidence and faith placed in the firm's ability to identify and nurture promising startups poised for growth and success.


CGF-I will invest in the growth rounds of market-leading technology startups from its portfolio and other new opportunities, making it a sector-agnostic fund to support the growth and expansion of companies.

CGF-I is supported by Chiratae's existing investors, including Pratithi (Family Office of Kris Gopalakrishnan, the Co-Founder of Infosys), 57 Stars (a global alternative asset manager) and Manish Choksi (Vice Chairman and non-executive board member of Asian Paints) and his Family Office and, new investors including State Bank of India, India Infoline Limited (IIFL), Axis Bank and others. With this new CGF-I, Chiratae Ventures will continue its mission of supporting innovative technology startups in their growth stage and unlocking their potential.
Chiratae Ventures has a successful track record of investing in early and growth-stage startups over the past 16 years. The Chiratae Funds collectively (across 6 funds) have $1.1 Bn in AUM, 130+ investments, 48 exits, 8 Unicorns, 3 IPOs and a track record of having returned capital to the investors in each of the last 12 years. Chiratae Ventures has been an early backer of technology-led companies such as Bizongo, Curefit, Fibe, Firstcry, Lenskart, Myntra, PolicyBazaar, Pixis, Vayana, and Uniphore, amongst others.

Sudhir Sethi, Founder and Chairman of Chiratae Ventures, said, "We are excited to have raised our first Growth Fund, enabling us to continue supporting the growth and expansion of market-leading technology startups in India and beyond. The oversubscription of the fund by 34% is a testament to the trust and confidence our investors have placed in us. As we embark on this exciting new chapter, we remain committed to identifying and investing in innovative startups that have the potential to drive transformative change and create long-term value. Thank you to our existing investors Pratithi (Family Office of Kris Gopalakrishnan, the Co-Founder of Infosys), 57 Stars (a global alternative asset manager) and Manish Choksi (Vice Chairman and non-executive board member of Asian Paints) and his Family Office and, we welcome the new ones, State Bank of India, IIFL, Axis Bank and others."

On closing the Chirataes' first Growth Fund, TC Meenakshi Sundaram, Founder and Vice-Chairman of Chiratae Ventures, said, "The successful fundraising for Chiratae's First Growth Fund is a testament to the quality of the investment strategy and our team's ability to identify and support exceptional entrepreneurs. With the Growth Fund -I, we are well-positioned to continue to support promising startups through their growth journey and create value for all stakeholders by becoming market leaders. We thank all our investors for their continued support to Chiratae."

About Chiratae Ventures

Chiratae Ventures is a 16-year-old Indian technology venture capital fund, which collectively (across 6 funds) has $1.1 Bn AUM, 130+ investments, 48 exits, 8 Unicorns, 3 IPOs and a track record of having returned capital to LPs in each of the last 12 years. The Chiratae funds have investments across sectors such as Consumertech, SaaS, Fintech, and Healthtech and have been early backers of companies such as Myntra, Flipkart, Lenskart, FirstCry, PolicyBazaar, Bizongo, Uniphore, Pixis, and Fibe, amongst many others.

Chiratae Ventures's Global Advisory board consists of esteemed personalities such as Mr Ratan Tata (Chairman), Mr Kris Gopalakrishnan, Mr Manish Choksi (Vice Chairman Asian Paints), Mr Bruno Raschle (Founder Adveq Zurich), Dr Andreas Hettich (Chairman Hettich Corporation Germany) and Dr Ferzaan Engineer (Founder Cytecare and Nightingale).

Contact:
Namrata Sharma
Namrata.sharma@adfactorspr.com
+6581383034


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Chiratae Ventures
Sectors: Daily Finance, Funds & Equities, Banking & Insurance, PE, VC & Alternatives, ASEAN, Local Biz, Startups
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Hannover Messe 2023 Brings a Positive Impact to Indonesia  
May 3, 2023 13:00 HKT/SGT
New Online Course Offers Expert-Led Training on Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements  
May 3, 2023 12:56 HKT/SGT
IMA ART Fertility Celebrates 1-Year Beverly Hills Anniversary  
May 3, 2023 10:00 HKT/SGT
Chiratae Ventures Maiden Growth Fund-I announces its close at INR 1001 cr, oversubscribed by 34%  
May 3, 2023 09:30 HKT/SGT
Moderna Announces Establishment of an Enterprise Solutions Hub and Commercial Operations in The Philippines  
May 3, 2023 05:15 HKT/SGT
NetraMark Successfully Delivers on Biopharma Client Contract  
May 3, 2023 04:00 HKT/SGT
KYT Launches Designer Bags for Diabetics  
May 2, 2023 23:00 HKT/SGT
Photonis Supplies Key Instrumentation for Detecting Successful Laser Fusion Ignition  
May 2, 2023 21:00 HKT/SGT
Atlas Lithium Receives US$ 20,000,000 in Non-Dilutive Funding via a Royalty Transaction  
May 2, 2023 20:00 HKT/SGT
BluWave-ai and Dubai Taxi Sign Partnership to Decarbonize Fleet With Electric Vehicles Managed by Artificial Intelligence  
May 2, 2023 20:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Crypto 306
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Dubai Fintech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Dubai FinTech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai, UAE
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
9   May
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
9  -  10   May
Ghana
Cryptovsummit 2023
10   May
Dubai
BFSI IT SUMMIT SINGAPORE 2023
12   May
Singapore
Electric Vehicles & the Grid
15   May
Virtual
Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit 2023 - Malaysia
16  -  17   May
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
16  -  24   May
Virtual
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Philippines 2023
17   May
Manila, Philippines
Future Energy Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok
5th Edition World HR Summit 2023
18  -  19   May
Bengaluru, India
ASEAN Green Hydrogen Conference 2023
23  -  24   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Smart Cybersecurity Summit Thailand
24   May
Bangkok, Thailand
CyberSecMalaysia Conference 2023
24  -  25   May
Malaysia
CyberSecMalaysia Conference 2023
24  -  25   May
Malaysia
The Future of Money, Governance, & The Law
24  -  25   May
Washington D.C.
InfoComm Asia 2023
24  -  26   May
Bangkok, Thailand
PowerUP Asia 2023
24  -  26   May
Virtual
Reduce hospital length of stay: Best practices in early mobility guidelines and programmes
25   May
Virtual
Virtual MarTech Summit APAC
25   May
Virtual
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
30   May
Virtual
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
6   June
London
Chief Transformation Officer Summit
6   June
London
World AI Show
7  -  8   June
Dubai
World AI Show
7  -  8   June
Jakarta, Indonesia
The MarTech Summit Roundtable London
8   June
London
DX Leaders Strategy Forum Philippines 2023
14   June
Makati, Philippines
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT UAE 2023
14  -  15   June
UAE
Conversational AI & Customer Experience
15  -  16   June
Malaysia
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT PHILIPPINES 2023
16   June
Manila, Philippines
BYTES 2023 - Big Data Analytics & AI Summit
20  -  21   June
Singapore
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Germany 2023
21   June
Munich, Germany
The MarTech Summit Jakarta
22   June
Jakarta, Indonesia
MANUFACTURING IT SUMMIT MUMBAI 2023
23   June
Mumbai, India
5th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2023
28  -  29   June
JAKARTA, INDONESIA
Asia EV Conference
5   July
Bangkok, Thailand
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Vietnam 2023
6   July
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
The MarTech Summit Hong Kong
6   July
Hong Kong
2023 CyberSec Indonesia Conference
26  -  27   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27   July
Virtual
Mastering Clean Ammonia
2   August
Virtual
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
2   August
Virtual
T4 Banking Philippines
17   August
The Hilton Manila Hotel, Manila, Philippines
Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia)
17  -  19   August
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
21  -  24   August
Virtual
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
World CyberCon Middle East
30   August
World CyberCon Middle East
Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power
1   September
Virtual
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
The MarTech Summit London
15  -  16   November
London
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       