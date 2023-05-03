Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Wednesday, 3 May 2023, 04:00 HKT/SGT
Source: NetraMark Holdings Inc
NetraMark Successfully Delivers on Biopharma Client Contract

TORONTO, ON, May 3, 2023 - (NewMediaWire) - NetraMark Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "NetraMark") (CSE: AIAI) (Frankfurt: 8TV) (OTC: AINMF) announces the completion of a recent client engagement to utilize imaging and patient-reported outcome data collected in Phase 3 clinical trials from a specialty biopharma company.

The Company had previously announced that it had entered into a fixed fee-based Scope of Work (SOW), as part of a Master Service Agreement, whereby NetraMark's NetraAI technology was to be used to generate insights utilizing data collected in the client's Phase 3 program, whereby the client was seeking to reveal insights about anatomic correlation with patient-reported responses with the aim of enabling use of advanced imaging techniques as disease biomarkers and of improving data interpretation in conduct of future studies.

The NetraMark Approach

NetraMark passed data derived from a series of symptom scales and CT scans from approximately 220 patients through NetraAI, in order to train the platform. CT scans taken before and after the drug was administered were compared to understand inflammatory changes associated with treatment over time.

NetraAI was then utilized to:
- Create hypotheses about what anatomical areas corresponded with changes in symptoms.
- Construct a new dataset consisting of a significantly reduced set of anatomical areas and labeled patient subpopulations, to test the potential predictive power of a preliminary biomarker of response.

The NetraMark Output

NetraAI objectively looked at millions of anatomical variables and constructed a mosaic of biologically viable hypotheses regarding the efficacy of the drug, for different subtypes of patients. For example, NetraAI was able to learn about the anatomy that connects the ear to the nasopharynx (eustachian tube) that was affected in patients that reported higher ear related symptoms from a very small sample set with no specific context. This resulted in a stratification of patients in relation to how the drug works to more precisely de-risk future registrational studies.

"The NetraAI platform was able to incorporate clinical scale data and imaging data to identify regions associated with both treatment response and failure. The regions identified provided specific anatomical coordinates and imaging findings that the client can use in subsequent trials to identify responders and exclude non-responders to improve study power. This approach demonstrates the utility of NetraAI to provide insights from existing datasets to strengthen subsequent trial design. Furthermore, NetraAI provides a personalized approach for treatment selection using individual patient data," said Dr. Douglas James Cook, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of NetraMark.

"Now that the Company has successfully delivered on its most recent SOW and demonstrated the value that NetraAI can deliver, we are discussing additional projects to further aid the client in their clinical research programs," said NetraMark CEO, George Achilleos.

About NetraMark

NetraMark is a company focused on being a leader in the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) / Machine Learning (ML) solutions targeted at the Pharmaceutical industry. Its product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI / ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as accurately classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and / or efficacy of treatment.

For further details on the Company please see the Company's publicly available documents filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR).

Company contact information: Swapan Kakumanu - CFO | swapan@netramark.com | 403-681-2549

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation including statements regarding the validation of NetraAI's capabilities to utilize clinical data to generate hypotheses about patient populations to use in subsequent clinical trial design, to identify responders and non-responders to improve study power, to provide a personalized approach for treatment selection using individual patient data and the possibility of future projects with the client which are based upon NetraMark's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. The forward-looking statements are expectations only and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results of the Company or industry results to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, NetraMark does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for NetraMark to predict all such factors.

When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements as set out in the materials we file with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com including our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended September 30, 2022. These risk factors and other factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


