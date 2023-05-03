Wednesday, 3 May 2023, 05:15 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Moderna, Inc Moderna Announces Establishment of an Enterprise Solutions Hub and Commercial Operations in The Philippines - The Enterprise Solutions Hub in the Philippines will support the Asia Pacific region and complements Moderna's Enterprise Solutions Hubs in Warsaw, Poland, and Atlanta, U.S.

- The Philippines was selected due to its mature global business service environment, favorable infrastructure and business climate, and accessibility of broad and diverse talent

- The Company also plans to establish a commercial presence in the Philippines

Cambridge, MA, May 3, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced plans to establish an Enterprise Solutions Hub in the Philippines. The Moderna Enterprise Solutions Hub will provide business services across the Asia Pacific region, where Moderna currently has operations in six markets. Moderna also plans to establish commercial operations in the Philippines.



"We are pleased to expand our footprint into the Philipines by establishing an Enterprise Solutions Hub and commercial operations. The Philippines has a critical mix of talent and global business service expertise, which makes it an excellent location to scale efficiently and provide regional support," said Stephane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna."The Asia Pacific region is integral to Moderna's business, with established subsidiaries in Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan. We look forward to further solidifying our presence. The addition of the Philippines site completes our strategy to provide regional solutions across the business, complementing our existing locations in Atlanta, Georgia, which services the Americas, and Warsaw, Poland, which covers Europe, the Middle East, and Africa."



"We are very pleased that Moderna has selected the Philippines as the location for its third Enterprise Solutions Hub, serving the Asia Pacific market. We are confident that the Philippines has the talent and the capabilities to support Moderna's operations and drive its expansion throughout the region. The Philippines is well-positioned to host global services and facilities that advance health and pharmaceutical technology. Our partnership with Moderna underscores the Philippines' position in promoting healthcare and addressing emerging health threats. It also highlights Moderna's role in delivering life-saving vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic and the ability and promise of their mRNA platform," said Jose Manuel G. Romualdez, Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to the United States.



Moderna will provide enterprise solutions in the Philippines, similar to its counterparts in Warsaw, Poland, and Atlanta, US, which were established in May 2021 and March 2022, respectively. The Hub will initially house finance, pharmacovigilance, medical, and HR personnel, in addition to commercial-focused roles, to support its direct presence in the market. Moderna will continue to identify opportunities to host additional functions and business services as the Company grows and operations mature. The Company expects to employ approximately 40-50 employees in the Philippines in 2023.



The Moderna Enterprise Solutions Hub Philippines will provide new capabilities, service lines, and capacity to help meet the growth of Moderna's commercial and business operations in the Asia Pacific region. Moderna plans to begin operations in the Philippines in the second/third quarter of 2023.



About Moderna



In over 10 years since its inception, Moderna has transformed from a research-stage company advancing programs in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA), to an enterprise with a diverse clinical portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics across seven modalities, a broad intellectual property portfolio, and integrated manufacturing facilities that allow for rapid clinical and commercial production at scale. Moderna maintains alliances with a broad range of domestic and overseas government and commercial collaborators, which has allowed for the pursuit of both groundbreaking science and rapid scaling of manufacturing. Most recently, Moderna's capabilities have come together to allow the authorized use and approval of one of the earliest and most effective vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic.



Moderna's mRNA platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, and has allowed the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases and auto-immune diseases. Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer by Science for the past eight years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com.



Moderna Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding: the Company's plans to establish an Enterprise Solutions Hub in the Philippines and anticipated hiring and staffing for the Hub; and the plans to establish commercial operations in the Philippines. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "may," "should," "could," "expects," "intends," "plans," "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Moderna's control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Moderna's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and in subsequent filings made by Moderna with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Moderna disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Moderna's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this press release.



