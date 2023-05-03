Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Wednesday, 3 May 2023, 10:00 HKT/SGT
Source: IMA ART Fertility
IMA ART Fertility Celebrates 1-Year Beverly Hills Anniversary
A Boutique Fertility & Surrogacy Concierge with Exclusive Positioning, Committed to Providing Exceptional Care to the Affluent.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, May 3, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - IMA ART Fertility celebrates their one-year anniversary in Beverly Hills - launching a first-of-its-kind luxury fertility and surrogacy concierge service, dedicated to helping high-net-worth individuals realize their dreams of parenthood.


Long before arriving on U.S. soil in the spring of 2022, the CEO & Co-Founder of IMA ART Fertility, Michelle Tang, identified an opportunity in a yet-to-be-defined field - luxury fertility and surrogacy.

The wealthy are not immune from the medical challenges and international legal hurdles associated with creating their families. Moreover, the super-rich often find themselves with little time to spare, as they're busy creating wealth for others. IMA ART Fertility Co-Founders made the decision to create and build a brand in a new rarified fertility space, exclusively targeting the uber-wealthy.

Researching the surrogacy digital landscape in the U.S., Ms. Tang identified a similarity among companies, vying for intended parents looking to create their families. Her objective was to bring something to the market which was appreciably and profoundly unique.

First, and foremost, on the list of marketing priorities, would be the creation of a website exuding luxury. Coming from Hong Kong, with an appreciation for European elegance, Ms. Tang selected a website developer from that part of the world, with a feel for refinement and exquisiteness -imaartfertility.com was born.

Secondly, a highly focused marketing campaign was launched targeting discreet high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals valuing privacy.

Ms. Tang and fellow Co-Founder, Ron Sonnenberg, arrived in Beverly Hills on May 2, 2022, marking the one-year anniversary of relocating their operations from Hong Kong. Once on the ground, they embarked on a focused marketing campaign - introducing luxury fertility and surrogacy solutions to the world's well-heeled. Marketing involved a number of exclusive and high-visibility advertorials and memberships:

- SEEDS
- Financial Times
- Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce
- LUXUO
- Elite Traveler
- Glion Institute of Higher Education
- Salon Prive
- Yahoo News
- AP

In less than one year, management was able to stake out its claim to being the first dedicated luxury fertility & surrogacy concierge in the US, and the entire world. In addition to an abundance of luxury hotels, fine dining and shopping concierge options in Beverly Hills, the Co-Founders engaged and emphasized working relationships with top professionals in the fields of Assisted Reproductive Technology, Egg & Sperm banking, Reproductive Law, Surrogacy Specific Medical Insurance, Escrow Management, a world-renowned OBGYN and a Specialized Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse, Double Certified in Obstetrics.

Ms. Tang emphatically states, "Nobody does what we do, at the high level we do it. Wealthy individuals appreciate the finer things in life - this beautifully extends to creating their heirs. We provide an ultra private atmosphere for our parents and exceptional interpersonal care."

About the Company: IMA ART is a high-value, bespoke professional advisory service providing transformative luxury fertility & surrogacy concierge - Beverly Hills. The company offers an exclusive suite of discreet fertility options to high-net-worth individuals. Learn more about IMA ART Fertility.

Contact Information
Ron Sonnenberg
Co-Founder
ron@imaartfertility.com
(424)-284-1408

SOURCE: IMA ART Fertility


Source: IMA ART Fertility
Sectors: Healthcare & Pharm
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

