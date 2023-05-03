Wednesday, 3 May 2023, 21:47 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Tianyun International Holding Limited Tianyun International Introduces Shiok Party Fresh Fruit Sports Beverage Series; Launching Ceremony a Resounding Success with Endorsements from Sports Superstars

HONG KONG, May 3, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Tianyun International Holdings Limited ("Tianyun International"; 6836.HK), a leading seller and manufacturer of processed fruits products in China, is pleased to announce the launch of its new "Shiok Party" fresh fruit sports beverage series, accompanied by the Greater China area launching ceremony and tasting session at the Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong.

Guests at the product launch

Mr. Li Dashuang and Mr. Li Xiaoshuang attended the product spokesperson awarding ceremony

New Shiok Party Fresh Fruit Sports beverage Series

The event was supported by accomplished guests and renowned sports superstars, including Mr. Li Dashuang, President of Hubei Provincial Gymnastics Association and former member of the National Gymnastics Team; Mr. Li Xiaoshuang, former member of the National Gymnastics Team and Olympic gold medalist; and Mr. Alex Fong, consultant of Our Hong Kong Foundation and formermember of the Hong Kong Swimming Team, etc.. During the event, the distinguished guests shared their invaluable insights and experiences on sports, sports beverages, and sports development, creating a warm and grand atmosphere. The venue has also featured a tasting area, offering all attendees the chance to have a taste of the new "Shiok Party" fresh fruit sports beverage series and experience the unique energy-boosting nature of the market's first-ever fruit granulated sports beverages.



Mr. Yang Ziyuan, Chairman and CEO of the Group said, "As a robust and capable company in the domestic fruit processing industry, Tianyun International always takes "Producing safe and healthy food, Creating a better and prosperous life" as its corporate mission, and leads the quality development of the industry with real actions. The Group is still making tremendous efforts in research and development and innovation to capture the ever-changing beverage market demand. Our original "Shiok Party" products have gained a good reputation in the market and achieved exciting results. Leveraging on its success, we have developed a new series of "Shiok Party" fresh fruit sports beverages. We are confident that our products will enable the Group to introduce better and healthier products to the sports beverage market, and together create a China premium sports beverage brand."



During the event, product spokespersons Mr. Li Dashuang and Mr. Li Xiaoshuang shared their thoughts on the new "Shiok Party" fresh fruit sports beverage series. "As athletes ourselves, we fully comprehend the crucial role of sports beverage in enhancing athletic performance. "Shiok Party" series combines modern nutrition and sports medicine theories, offering a range of functions such as nutritional supplements and health maintenance. From a champion's perspective, we have chosen to endorse these "champion" products to support the admirable vision of promoting national sports, health, and nutrition."



The "Shiok Party" fresh fruit sports beverage series represents a significant improvement and innovation over the classic formula, bringing a fresh upgrade to flavor, texture, packaging, etc. It has revolutionized the concept of a nutritious fruit granulated sports beverage, incorporating fruit granules of apple, peach, pear, and strawberry, with a minimum fruit content of 5%. Furthermore, it contains essential nutrients such as vitamin B6 and B12, offering a rich and fruity taste with added nutritional benefits. With its distinctive fruit granules and chewy texture, this product is a game-changer in the sports beverage market, setting a new trend for fresh fruit sports beverage.



About Tianyun International Holding Limited (Stock Code: 6836.HK)

Tianyun International Holdings Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") are principally engaged in (i) the research and development, production and sales of processed fruit packaged in metal containers, plastic cups, glass containers and aluminum foil bags and beverages (ii) trading of fresh fruit. Processed fruit products are sold both under its own brands "Bingo Times", "fruit zz" and "Tiantong Times" and on an OEM basis. The beverages are sold under its own brand "Shiok Party" and "Demon Fruit Season".



The Group has been consistently committed to providing its customers with healthy and safe products. As a food enterprise with one of the most comprehensive quality certifications, we rigorously adhere to stringent international production standards and are accredited with BRC (A), IFS Food (High), FDA(FSMA), SC, KOSHER, SMETA and ISO9000, etc. in respect of our production facilities, quality control and management. The Group has also passed the internal food production standards reviews and audits from several UK and US supermarket chains. At the same time, as a Chinese "Equal production line; Equal standard; Equal quality" food production and export enterprise, the Group has been supplying products of consistent quality to domestic and international markets.



The Group was awarded China's Most Promising Listed Companies by internationally-renowned financial magazine Forbes, and the "2017 Linyi Mayor Quality Award" by the PRC government in 2017. The Group's new and proprietary researched, developed and produced pure fruit snack food received a national "Certificate of Invention Patent" in 2018. In 2019 and 2022, the Group was awarded the national Hi-tech Enterprise Certificate consecutively. In 2020, the Group was recognised as one of the Most Valuable Chinese Brands for the fourth consecutive year. In 2023, the Chairman and CEO of the Group was selected as one of the "2023 Top 30 ESG Entrepreneurs in the Greater Bay Area" by Forbes China.



For more information, please visit www.tianyuninternational.com





