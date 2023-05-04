

Singapore, May 4, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Infocus International Group has announced the new date for the best rated LNG Supply, Demand, Pricing & Trading online training, which will be commencing live on the 12th September 2023. The LNG business is changing in response to the impact of the Covid-19 crisis, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and energy transition. As the world economy recovers from Covid-19, the demand for natural gas and LNG is growing but delays in taking a Final Investment Decision (FID) on new liquefaction projects and in the progress of capacity under construction since 2020 has slowed the expected increase in supply over the next 3 or 4 years. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has boosted LNG demand as Europe turns to LNG replace the reduction in pipeline gas supply from Russia, which had been the region's largest sources of natural gas imports. In the longer-term, energy transition is putting pressure on all parts of the LNG chain to reduce emissions and is leaving buyers of LNG uncertain whether to enter into new long-term contracts, which in many cases requires the commitment to supply well into the 2040s when many countries will be moving to net-zero emissions if they are to meet targets they are setting. LNG supply and demand in 2022 increased by 5.5% (20.6 mt), similar to the 18 mt (5.1%) increase in 2021. It took total global activity to 394 mt. However, the global outcome does not tell the full story as the major switch in trade flows with Europe's imports increasing by 46 mt (60.5%) in 2022 while Asia, which had been the main source of import growth, saw a decline of 18 mt (6.7%) led by China where they fell by 15.5 mt (19.5). However, market prices in Europe and Asia have been volatile hitting record low of $2/MMBtu in 2020 as demand fell because of Covid-19 but soaring to $70/MMBtu in 2022 as buyers competed to secure scarce supply. Spot charter rates for LNG ships have similarly varied over a wide range since 2019. But what is the outlook for the business? Will the turmoil of the last 3 years continue or will the commissioning of the 170 mtpa of capacity under construction in April 2023 lead to a more balanced market and prices varying over a narrower range that we have seen recently? The online course will, over 6 sessions, try to answer these questions. It will focus on commercial issues, but technology and shipping will also be covered. It will consider the outlook for the business over the period to 2040 in terms of markets, sources of supply, pricing and trading and the response to energy transition. It is designed not only for newcomers to LNG but also those who want to refresh their knowledge or who have experience in one part of the business or one region and want to widen their knowledge. "Excellent overview of the LNG industry end-to-end. I would highly recommend to anyone wanting to learn about the industry," shared by a past attendee from Murphy Exploration and Production. "The trainer was very clear and the content was communicated very well with many examples and was really very topical. I learned a lot during these sessions and will pass this on," shared by another past attendee from Aquaelectra A past attendee from Ministry of Petroleum shared, "Good, interesting and useful for my place of work. Taking into account an LNG plant that is being built in my country." Check out the LNG online course new agenda at www.infocusinternational.com/lng-online. Course Sessions LNG value chain in 2023 Safety, shipping and current status of the LNG business LNG markets and terminals LNG shipping and supply Acquiring LNG supply and LNG pricing LNG contracts and LNG spot and short-term trading Benefits of Attending Understand LNG chain technologies, costs, economics and safety

Appreciate how the LNG business is changing and the implications for those working in the business

Gain insights into LNG pricing and how it is evolving

Acquire in-depth knowledge of world LNG markets and supply sources

Assess the increasing role of spot and short-term trading Want to learn more? Simply email esther@infocusevent.com or call +65 6325 0210 to obtain your FREE COPY of the event brochure. For more information, please visit www.infocusinternational.com/lng-online About Infocus International Group Infocus International is a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services for diverse business communities. We recognise clients' needs and responds with innovative and result oriented programmes. All products are founded on high value content in diverse subject areas, and the highest level of quality is ensured through intensive and in-depth market research from local and international insights. For more information: www.infocusinternational.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Infocus International Group

Sectors: Trade Shows, Marine & Offshore

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

