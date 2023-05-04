

Infocus International Group is pleased to announce the start of its highly-anticipated live online course on Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling, beginning on 11th September 2023. This comprehensive course is designed to equip professionals in the renewable energy industry with the essential knowledge and skills to effectively navigate the complex world of project finance and financial modelling. Today's wind, solar, hydro, biomass, and geothermal project finance (PF) transactions require a higher level of expertise not only in programming more sophisticated and flexible financial models, but also in incorporating the latest risk mitigation and credit enhancement instruments. This online course covers both the key PF financial modelling requirements and techniques, risk analysis instruments, as well as bankability practices. The objective of this course is to provide participants with an enhanced understanding of the financial modelling and key documentation requirements of all interested parties to today's RE PF transactions. This programme provides attendees with proven PF modelling techniques and transaction management techniques which will enable attendees to quantitatively assess risks, resolve constraints, and reach project financial closure. The practical models for wind, solar, hydro, biomass, and geothermal PF models will be demonstrated through a series of real case examples of projects and transactions from Southeast Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and North America. One of a past participant from Adaro Power shared, "I am very satisfied by the depth and breadth of trainer's experience in the energy sector. The trainer's presentation slides are easily understood and he was responsive to all of our questions." Another of our past participant from Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand also mentioned, "You will find this course useful and practical. I will recommend this course to not only the ones with experiences in this field but also the ones with no or less experiences. You will definitely gain knowledge and be able to apply it during the course." "The trainer has in-depth knowledge in the subject. The discussion is very good especially most of participants are seasoned players with the industry, so a fruitful discussion indeed", shared by a past participant from ib vogt. Benefits of Attending Identify key requirements of limited-recourse Project Finance for Renewable Energy transactions, Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) & PF documentation management

Review solar, wind, hydro, biomass & geothermal PF financial model design requirements, presentation & formatting standards

Program financial statements, cash flows, profit & loss statements and managing international accounting standards for RE PF transactions

Project RE PF balance sheets, SPV reserve accounts, PF refinancing, and conducting sensitivity analyses

Oversee the design and review of RE PF financial models based upon your own company's risk profile and corporate goals

Apply clear investment incentives and renewable energy credit (REC), feed-in-tariffs (FIT), and credit enhancements for bankable private investments in RE generation

Manage and oversee successful renewable power project finance transactions Join us now to grasp techniques & models for bankable green energy transaction of renewable investments in today's competitive energy markets. Want to learn more? Simply email to esther@infocusevent.com or call +65 6325 0210 to obtain your FREE COPY of event brochure. For more information, please visit https://www.infocusinternational.com/renewable-project-finance About Infocus International Group Infocus International is a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services for diverse business communities. We recognise clients' needs and responds with innovative and result oriented programmes. All products are founded on high value content in diverse subject areas, and the highest level of quality is ensured through intensive and in-depth market research from local and international insights. For more information: www.infocusinternational.com.





