

Singapore, May 4, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Infocus International Group has announced the new date for Offshore Wind trainingand it will be commencing live on the 2nd October 2023. This is a comprehensive online course to one of renewable energy's fastest-growing sectors. A business-focused training designed to provide business developers and investors with an accessible, concise, and comprehensive understanding of the processes and risks involved in creating these capital-intensive and lengthy projects. This course leads attendees through the processes, technologies and financial return and risk considerations for those involved in offshore wind project development. Explanations are provided in clear, business-friendly language accessible to non-engineers. Trends and emerging disruptive technologies, such as floating turbines and integrations with other clean energy solutions, are introduced and placed into context. This online course provides the perfect learning opportunity for those who need a valuable, up-to-the-minute and independent introduction to the fast-growing offshore wind sector Past attendee from SN Power commented, "Overall this was a very informative masterclass that gave participants an overview of the offshore wind development cycle. The additional material shared by the trainer during and after the session was a nice bonus." A past attendee from Sokasolutions mentioned, "In the past couple of months I have attended several of his webinars which never failed to impress." "Excellent and interesting course. It helps me to be clearer and understand how to develop and operate the wind farm project. Thank you so much," shared by a past attendee from Mitr Phol Group. Course Sessions Developing offshore wind projects Constructing offshore wind projects Operating & innovating with offshore wind Among the key points to be addressed Essential offshore wind farm development processes

How are offshore wind projects constructed?

Key delivery risks at various stages in a project's life

Challenges to consider in operating an offshore wind farm

Key drivers of financing and financial risk & return in offshore wind projects

Essential policy, technology and market trends to consider in forward planning

Status of floating wind, and how it will impact the industry

Other disruptive technology and energy integration trends

Which markets and geographies offer the greatest growth potential?





