HONG KONG, May 4, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The second International Healthcare Week (IHW), organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and supported by a wide range of healthcare sector partners, takes place from 16 to 31 May in Hong Kong, leveraging the city's strategic role as an innovation and investment hub for the healthcare industry in Asia.

The two flagship events of IHW are the third Asia Summit on Global Health (ASGH), co-organised by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and the HKTDC, and the 14th edition of the HKTDC Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair (Medical Fair), organised by the HKTDC.



Ms Margaret Fong, Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: "As an international financial centre, world-class research hub and important connector within the Guangdong-Hong-Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), Hong Kong offers an ideal platform for global healthcare development, with the city playing a pivotal role in the rapidly developing industry in Asia.



She is pleased to see that, with pandemic restrictions lifted and the resumption of normal travel, local and global healthcare industry players are ready to reconnect at full speed.



"The second IHW provides the perfect opportunity to bring together the world's elite in the medical, research and financial fields in Hong Kong," she added.



Ms Fong also welcomes and thanks the healthcare sector partners for joining IHW. "Our partnerships make this event very meaningful and highlights the importance of collaboration to drive forward the healthcare industry. We hope to collaborate with more groups next year."



IHW will also feature the following:

- Hospital Authority Convention 2023

- HKMHDIA Medical Fair Forum - Hong Kong as the International MedTech Hub

- CUHK ENT Conference 2023

- Seminar on Embracing the Era of Genomic Medicine: Research, Training and Clinical Applications

- Seminar on Let's Talk about Eczema

- 35th Anniversary Prostate Health Check and Exhibition

- Scientific Seminar - 2023 AIRP Course in Hong Kong

- Seminar on Prevention of Sarcopenia and Frailty

- CU Allergy Week 2023

- HKVCA 22nd China Private Equity Summit 2023 - Panel Discussion on Healthcare and Biotechnology industries



Building an all-round healthcare platform to boost collaboration



ASGH will take place on 17 and 18 May, with the first day held in-person at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) and the second day taking place virtually.



Under the theme "Reimagining the Future of Healthcare", the Summit will feature more than 80 speakers, including healthcare officials and organisations from around the world, international science and medical experts, university academics and researchers, investors, business leaders and financial specialists. They will discuss the latest developments in public health, medical technology and healthcare investment and explore the future of the healthcare ecosystem and opportunities within it.



Mr John Lee, Chief Executive of the HKSAR, will deliver the opening remarks on the first day, with Ms Yu Yanhong, Member of the Leading Party Members' Group of the National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China and Secretary of the Leading Party Members' Group and Deputy Director of the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, addressing the summit as a guest speaker.



Plenary sessions and plenary talks feature a diversity of healthcare leaders and industry experts highlighting the evolution of healthcare and the importance of closer cross-sector collaboration. These are complemented by thematic sessions that deep dive into various aspects of healthcare, including biotech and medtech, climate change and health, Chinese Western medicine, ageing, wellness and much more.



At ASGH and the Medical Fair, a series of deal-sourcing and deal-making sessions will be held to help enterprises, start-ups, investors and buyers build connections and expand their business.



ASGH Deal-Making on day one of the Summit will connect project owners with potential investors and business partners worldwide. The projects will cover pharmaceuticals, medical devices and diagnostics, AI and digital health, community health and wellness, and more. To facilitate business matchmaking and provide exposure for projects in need of fundraising, live project pitching by more than 30 start-ups will take place in the ASGH exhibition area.



Also on day one, the InnoHealth Showcase and exhibition area at the HKCEC will feature more than 140 healthcare start-ups. The Business of Healthcare Advisory Zone will feature biotechnology and healthcare start-ups. Investors and industry experts will be on hand to offer a range of consulting services for start-ups, including fundraising, R&D cooperation, market access and more.



Exploring medical technology trends and solutions



The Medical Fair, organised by the HKTDC and co-organised by the Hong Kong Medical and Healthcare Device Industries Association (HKMHDIA), runs under the theme "Unleash the Power of Smart Health".



This year's event has attracted more than 300 exhibitors from Hong Kong, Canada, Mainland China, Japan, Taiwan and the United States. Highlighted zones include Biotechnology, Hospital Equipment, Rehabilitation and Elderly Care, World of Health & Wellness, Medical Supplies and Disposables and Laboratory Equipment & Manufacturing Solutions, along with pavilions from the HKMHDIA and Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks (HKSTP). The zones will feature the latest medical technologies and equipment along with medical, healthcare and related services, enabling industry participants to source the latest products and services.



Universities have become major hubs for research and development (R&D) in the medtech field. Six local universities will showcase R&D accomplishments relating to the medical and health industries at the Medical Fair. HKSTP is organising a sizeable pavilion where it will showcase cutting-edge technological developments from 30 corporations including start-up companies it has nurtured.



The Medical Fair will highlight a wide range of the latest top-notch medical equipment, such as a robotic exoskeleton that helps patients relearn how to walk following spinal cord injuries, a stroke or other brain traumas.



Also on display will be a 5G hearing aid that successfully cuts noise by 90% and helps users to hear well in noisy places, and a breath ketone analyser that measures breath ketone instantly to help users monitor their physical condition for diabetes and weight management.



A variety of events will be held throughout the Medical Fair, including the HKMHDIA Medical Fair Forum organised by the HKMHDIA in partnership with the HKTDC on the first day (16 May). Under the theme "Hong Kong as the International MedTech Hub", industry experts will discuss what is needed to set up medical technology enterprises in Hong Kong and other GBA cities and unpack the medtech ecosystems in both places, covering everything from regulations and intellectual property issues to product design, manufacturing and cybersecurity.



The Medical Fair will once again run under the EXHIBITION+ hybrid model. In addition to the physical fair at HKCEC from 16 to 18 May, exhibitors and buyers from around the world can continue conducting business online via the Click2Match smart business matching platform until 25 May.



