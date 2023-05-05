

Singapore, May 5, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Elevate your understanding of wind power with Infocus International’s best rated Live Online Workshop, Mastering Wind Power, starting on 22nd August 2023. A comprehensive, up-to-date and business-focused roadmap to success in delivering wind power growth, today and tomorrow. Attendees will gain an excellent understanding of all the key factors facing wind power developers and investors, from resource assessment and energy production complexities, through technology trends, project development and planning challenges, to financial returns and risks. The course will include the illustration of key concepts using online tools, wind resource datasets, energy yield, financial and other simple calculations, along with discussion of key planning and market environment considerations. In keeping with the business-focused theme of the course, any illustrative materials are designed to provide time-efficient clarification of the key course takeaways, aimed at commercially-focused business developers and investors. They are therefore accessible to non-experts, not designed to replicate the complex or in-depth detailed planning undertaken - over much longer periods! - by experienced engineers and technical teams. “Excellent overview of renewables in the context of overall energy mix, and also details on specific renewable markets and technologies. Highly accomplished trainer with a broad knowledge and the right mix between slides and exercises”, shared by a past participant from Crédit Agricole CIB. One of the past participants from Statkraft Development AS mentioned that, “This was one of my best spent weeks on training all year! A good and efficient way of getting an overview of the renewable energy sector. I found the trainer very knowledgeable and enthusiastic in presenting the material, also enabling knowledge exchange between participants in the group. I really enjoyed his interesting lessons and the group work he provided for additional learning outcome. Thanks.” “Execellent course. It is very helpful to me to understand how to develop and construct the wind farm project,” said another past participant from Mitr Phol Group. Course Sessions From wind flow to electricity: wind turbines and wind farms Understanding and measuring wind resources Successful delivery of wind power projects Taking wind power offshore Making money from wind power projects Among the key points to be addressed Learn from global experiences in wind power project development

Understand unique properties of wind resource, and how these feed into financial risk analysis

Gain a business-focused, up-to-date perspective on current and emerging wind technology innovations and project delivery best practices

Analyse and discuss practical and project delivery risks facing wind power projects, including key stakeholder engagements

Get hands-on with a financial model to better understand financial risks and returns for wind power projects

Compare and contrast the unique extra costs and complexities of offshore wind projects with those onshore



Infocus International is a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services for diverse business communities. We recognises clients’ needs and responds with innovative and result oriented programmes. All products are founded on high value content in diverse subject areas, and the highest level of quality is ensured through intensive and in-depth market research from local and international insights. For more information: www.infocusinternational.com





