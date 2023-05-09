Monday, 8 May 2023, 08:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Indonesian Ministry of Communications and Informatics Indonesia ensures readiness for the 42nd ASEAN Summit Labuan Bajo

JAKARTA, May 8, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Indonesia, the current holder of the ASEAN Chairmanship, will host the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara, on May 9-11, 2023. With the "ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth" chairmanship theme, Indonesia directed ASEAN cooperation in 2023 to continue strengthening the bloc's relevance to new challenges.

To ensure the summit's success, the authority is revving up its preparation to welcome ASEAN Summit delegates and participants in all aspects, particularly security, accommodations, and media support.



To secure the summit, National Police Chief General ListyoSigit Prabowo said a command center had been set up to monitor and supervise all activities related to the event. Communication devices of all officers would be connected to the command center, and they will also report to the center. The command center is also expected to monitor disaster potential to ensure prompt mitigation measures.



The National Police also ready eight security task forces to participate in the joint military-police Operation Komodo 2023 to secure the ASEAN Summit. The team partook in the tactical floor game (TFG) on Thursday (May 4) to ensure their readiness for the summit.



Meanwhile, Minister of Communications and Informatics Johnny G Plate said that Meruorah Hotel, Ayana Resort Hotel, and Bintang Flores Hotel had been designated as the 42nd ASEAN Summit's central locations.



The Ayana Resort Hotel would be the venue for the welcoming dinner and retreat session for state leaders of ASEAN countries during the summit, and the hotel management has readied all aspects. In addition, Meruorah Hotel is determined to promote local products by serving them exclusively in the delegates' rooms.



Meanwhile, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno said that some 1,500 rooms are still available in 38 hotels, ranging from three- to five-star hotels, for participants of the ASEAN Summit. The local authority also prepared several ships for extra accommodation during the event.

Moreover, to facilitate the delegates and other participants, particularly the media, Indonesia ensured that the digital infrastructure and public communication network for the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo would be adequate.



"[The summit] is also supported by adequate digital telecommunication technology and infrastructure such as optical fiber, 4G network, or experience of using 5G network," Minister Plate said after visiting the media center for the ASEAN summit. Similar public communication service facilities with the same standards as G20 Summit last year are prepared for the media.



The ministry also prepared Bintang Flores Hotel as the media center that can accommodate up to 340 people during the ASEAN Summit, which preparations are expected to complete this week. The hotel will be equipped with adequate facilities for journalists.



At least 319 journalists from national media, official media, and foreign correspondents were verified last Tuesday to cover the ASEAN Summit.



Additionally, ten top local micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) will showcase their products during the 42nd ASEAN Summit at Meruorah Hotel, Labuan Bajo, on May 9-11.



The 10 MSMEs will showcase their finest handicraft items, including woven fabrics, clothing, and other accessories. In addition to artworks, they will serve various typical foods and beverages of West Manggarai.



Indonesia hopes that all activities will run successfully.



--Antara





