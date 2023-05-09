Tuesday, 9 May 2023, 10:08 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: InfoCommAsia InfoComm Asia 2023: Connecting Ideas and Opportunities Across Asia A bigger event with greater participation, the third edition of Asia's premier Professional AudioVisual and Transformative Solutions Exhibition and Summit will excite industry players across Asia, and spark newer innovations and greater value beyond the industry.

BANGKOK, May 9, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - InfoComm Asia 2023 is where Asia's AudioVisual (AV) professionals will meet from 24 to 26 May -- to rekindle friendships, connect with others, share ideas and discuss opportunities. With a 38% larger show floor featuring even more AV technologies, solutions and learning opportunities as well as highlighting greater business opportunities, the Show is the place to be for the Professional AV industry in the wider Asian region.



SHOW FLOOR ACTION: Interact, Ideate and Grow



Amidst the current global geopolitical developments that have increasingly led to market fragmentation and technology bifurcation, it is imperative for like-minded visionary AV players to gather at the intersection of varied needs and robust solutions, and explore potential opportunities and synergies. At InfoComm Asia 2023, AV professionals, system integrators and manufactures will be inspired to share ideas, spark new ones, and establish collaborations that can birth the next big solutions.



The go-to Show for the industry is set to rally AV professionals from all over Asia, including Japan, China, India and even Australia, as well as IT professionals and vertical market buyers from all over Southeast Asia. For this extensive reach in the region, the former InfoComm Southeast Asia has been renamed InfoComm Asia.



LEARNING PLATFORMS: Deeper Insights with Summits and Technical Tour



AV professionals can look forward to enhancing their market knowledge and technical know-hows with InfoComm Asia's signature learning platforms - InfoComm Asia Summit and NIXT Summit. The former is the pre-eminent educational platform for everything AV, and the latter providing a peak into how industries are engaging the power of emerging tech to secure their future.



The Asia AV Leaders Connect at InfoComm Asia Summit gathers the industry's C-suite and directorate leaders from across Asia for a half-day program that will open with a keynote by Dave Labuskes, CEO, AVIXA on "Global Pro-AV Market Trends in the Next 3-5 Years"; followed by a panel discussion, "Spotlight on Asia's AV Market". Thereafter, AV leaders can network and connect with their peers at the exclusive networking reception.



The AV Training spans across the first two days of InfoComm Asia Summit, and caters to AV professionals like AV project managers, technicians, programmers and engineers who are looking to hone their AV technical expertise. Designed and delivered by leading AV system integrators and consultants, the sessions will deep dive into a range of topics including:



- AV Projects - The Need for Both Science and Art to be Successful

- Enter a New Dimension of Control for the Modern Control Room

- Will Video Conferencing be Replacing In-person Meetings in Our Regional Business Conduct Post-Covid Era?

- The Great AV Talent Drain

- The Mega Trend of the Workplace, Hybrid Meeting

- How to Maximize the Potential of the Microphone

- Manageability in AV

- AVL and Acoustics in Performing Arts Centres and Modern Houses of Worship

-- Same Same but Different



There will also be opportunities for AV professionals to join the popular AV Technical Tour on 24 and 25 May to see in-person digital signage systems installed within the newly-constructed Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC).

REGISTRATION IS OPEN: Admission is Free



One of the world's most attractive destination, Bangkok, Thailand is all set to host AV professionals from all over Asia to gather, network and exchange knowledge on the latest AV trends and developments in Asia and beyond. It will also be a treasure trove of solutions for every organizational need. Professional AV stakeholders can reignite the spark to boost their business right here, and pave the way for their client organisations to advance by quantum leap.



InfoComm Asia 2023 will take place at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) from 24 to 26 May. Admission is free. Visitors can register their visit and get the latest Show updates at www.infocomm-asia.com.



About InfoCommAsia



InfoCommAsia Pte. Ltd. is the region's preeminent organizer of tradeshows for the Professional AudioVisual (Pro-AV) and Transformative Solutions industries. Through industry-leading shows for China, India and Asia, InfoCommAsia connects global and regional solution providers, vertical market end-users and the supply chain with the most important markets of Asia Pacific.



Additional information is available at:

infocomm-china.com | nixt-china.com | infocomm-india.com | infocomm-asia.com



