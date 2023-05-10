Tuesday, 9 May 2023, 19:09 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: PreIPO BrickMark Group Announces Strategic Partnership with PreIPO.com to Expand Access to Tokenized Real Estate

Boca Raton, FL, Zürich , May 9, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - BrickMark Group AG ("BrickMark Group"), a global pioneer in the tokenization of real estate assets, today announced a strategic partnership with PreIPO Corporation ("PreIPO.com"), a leading platform for investing in private companies before they go public. This collaboration aims to provide expanded access to tokenized real estate investments for accredited investors worldwide.



The partnership brings together BrickMark's expertise in tokenizing real estate assets and PreIPO.com's established platform to allow accredited investors to access high-growth private companies. By joining forces, the two companies will enable accredited investors to easily invest in tokenized real estate, creating a unique opportunity to diversify their portfolios with the world's largest asset class.



"We are excited to partner with PreIPO.com and leverage our platforms to reach a wider audience of accredited investors interested in digital real estate investments," said Stephan Rind, CEO and Founder of Brickmark. "Our mission is to unlock the vast potential of the real estate market through tokenization, and this partnership brings us closer to that goal. With this partnership two of the leading FinTech platforms in Europe and North America join forces to strengthen their distribution network between two continents."



Through this collaboration, BrickMark and PreIPO.com will offer the following benefits to investors:

- Expanded Access: Accredited investors will be able to invest in tokenized real estate assets alongside private companies on the PreIPO.com platform.

- Enhanced Diversification: Investors can diversify their portfolios by adding tokenized real estate to their existing investments in private companies.

- Streamlined Transactions: The partnership simplifies the process of investing in tokenized real estate, providing a seamless experience for accredited investors.



"Stephan Rind and the Brickmark team have built an impressive platform that unlocks the value of real estate through tokenization," said David Grzan CEO of PreIPO.com. "We are thrilled to join forces and offer our accredited investors access to this innovative asset class, further enhancing the diversification of their portfolios."



This partnership marks a significant step forward for both Brickmark and PreIPO.com as they continue to revolutionize the way investors access the world's largest asset class and high-growth private companies.



About Brickmark



Switzerland-based BrickMark Group is a global pioneer and leading provider in Europe of tokenization solutions for the transformation of real estate assets and projects into digital investment products. The BrickMark Group takes over the conception, structuring and implementation of the tokenization projects via their platform BRICKGATE as a so-called "One Stop Shop". Currently in preparation is the tokenization of two international commercial properties with a total volume of more than CHF 400 million.



About PreIPO.com



PreIPO.com is a premier platform that connects accredited investors with private companies before they go public. The platform provides investors with access to high-growth companies, allowing them to invest in the future success of these businesses and diversify their portfolios.



For more information, please contact:



BrickMark Group Public Relations

Email: info@brickmark.net

Phone: +41 41 500 0141



PreIPO.com Public Relations

Email: info@preipo.com

Phone: +1 (888) 863 1582





