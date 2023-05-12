Friday, 12 May 2023, 01:00 HKT/SGT Share:

JAKARTA, May 12, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - PT PLN (Persero) shows its readiness to support the 42nd ASEAN Summit on 9th-11th of May 2023 in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT). This commitment is conveyed by President Director of PLN, Darmawan Prasodjo during his speech in electricity standby rally with the Governor of NTT, Viktor Laiskodat at the Flores Gas Engine Power Plant (PLTMG), Rangko, East Nusa Tenggara, Sunday (7/5).

President Director of PLN, Darmawan Prasodjo (middle) inspecting the electrical support

for the ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara.

"The electricity for ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo will be supplied by Flores System with the capacity of 105.38 megawatts (MW) and the estimated peak load during the event is 89.93 MW, so the power reserve is very sufficient," said Darmawan.



PLN also made extensive preparations to safeguard the electricity provisions at prioriy locations. A total of 70 Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS), 35 mobile substations, 31 generators, and 93 operational vehicles have been deployed to ensure the consistency of supply throughout the Summit.



"Behind all that, we have also deployed more than 600 highly qualified field officers," said Darmawan. PLN also ensured the readiness of supporting infrastructure such as Public Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (SPKLU) to support the needs of 282 units of delegation and security electric vehicles, as well as 89 units of operational vehicles.



"PLN ensures that the availability of SPKLU is sufficient to meet the needs of electric vehicles during the ASEAN Summit. There are 7 Ultra-Fast Charging SPKLU units at the West Manggarai Regent's Office, 1 Fast-Charging SPKLU unit in Ujung Village, and 100 Home-Charging spread across seven strategic locations," said Darmawan.



Darmawan also explained that the strengthening of the electricity system that PLN had prepared in Labuan Bajo was more than usual. Starting from the addition of power reserves to the interconnection system.



"As one of the Super Priority Tourism Destinations, Labuan Bajo is one of our focused area, so we are preparing the infrastructure from now on. In the future, we are optimistic that there will be more international events here and Labuan Bajo will become a favorite destination for all visitors who have contributed to drive economic growth in NTT and even for national growth," said Darmawan.



He also explained that the preparation of electricity infrastructure in NTT was also carried out more quickly. "Last year, preparation for the G20 Summit took almost a year, PLN successfully supported this international. Now, preparation for the ASEAN Summit are faster, only two months. Not because we are chasing targets, but because PLN's electricity system is better organized," Darmawan explained.



Governor of NTT, Viktor Laiskodat, appreciated PLN's steps in ensuring electricity supply for the ASEAN Summit.

"I give respect to PLN's support for the ASEAN Summit in NTT. PLN is so well-prepared that I can sleep more soundly when I come home from this meeting, Previously, international events were always in Jakarta or Bali, now NTT is ready to host," Viktor explained.



He also hopes that the collaboration between PLN and the Government of NTT can take place in a sustainable manner. "Energy is not a commodity, energy is infrastructure. If there is energy anywhere, economic growth will be there. This province will be one of the richest provinces in Indonesia in the next 15-20 years. Because if renewable energy becomes a guide for future energy, then NTT is one of the NRE reservoirs," said Viktor.



Viktor also said that the ASEAN Summit was a momentum for NTT to rise the regional economic growth. "Thank you for the dedication PLN has given to this republic, nation and country. Let's make the 42nd ASEAN Summit a success, may God always be with us all," said Viktor.



