

Physical Conference on 16th June 2023



Digital Transformation Summit: Philippines Set to Drive the Technology Revolution in Manila



MANILA, Philippines, May 12, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The Digital Transformation Summit: Philippines, the 19th Edition of its kind, is poised to become the premier platform for forging strategic partnerships, addressing critical business challenges, and fostering knowledge transfer in order to accelerate the technology revolution in the Philippines.







Scheduled to take place on June 16th, 2023, in Manila, the by-invitation-only in-person summit promises to be an exceptional event supported by the prestigious Analytics Association of the Philippines (AAP), Cyber Security Philippines Cert, and Fintech Alliance.ph. The summit will bring together industry leaders and experts from various sectors, offering unparalleled opportunities to share experiences and insights on leveraging digital technologies for business transformation and growth. The summit's comprehensive program will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and workshops covering a wide array of topics including digital innovation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data analytics, and customer experience. Esteemed attendees will have the unique chance to learn about the latest trends, best practices, and effective strategies for digital transformation directly from industry leaders and experts. Distinguished speakers at the Digital Transformation Summit: Philippines include: David Almirol , Undersecretary for E-Government, Department of Information and, Communications Technology (DICT), Republic of the Philippines

, CISO, Maybank Lito Villanueva, Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation & Inclusion Officer, Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC), and many more! The event agenda will focus on several pivotal themes, including: Perfecting Digital Transformation – The need for a Solid Framework

The Rise of Industry 4.0 in Philippines

Cyber Security - Building resilience while adopting digital transformation

Digital Payments Transformation Map

Combining big data and AI in efficient 5G network problem-solving

Breakthrough in CX is happening- Are you Ready?

Digital Cities 2025 Program: AI and Philippines approach to smart city

Into the Metaverse- Is it really the Future of the Internet? Anticipating the attendance of over 120 C-level executives from the region, the Digital Transformation Summit: Philippines is an indispensable event for industry professionals seeking to stay at the forefront of technological advancements. To obtain more information about the summit and secure your attendance, please visit this Link . About Exito We are a global B2B business events company focused on crafting bespoke solutions and contexts by designing platforms that create new business opportunities for our clients across concepts and industries. We cherish the trust over the last 12 years garnered from our partnering organizations globally, and with a growing team of young, vibrant, and creative individuals, Exito aims at success and perfection! Contact:

Mithun Gopinath

Manager-Projects

Exito Media Concepts

mithun.gopinath@exito-e.com





