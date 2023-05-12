Friday, 12 May 2023, 12:37 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: NTT DOCOMO NTT DOCOMO Announces New Management Team

TOKYO, May 12, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that its board of directors has met and proposed the changes in executive positions for official approval at the shareholders meeting and the board of directors meeting, all scheduled to be held on June 19, 2023.



For the full report, visit: www.docomo.ne.jp/english/info/media_center/pr/2023/0512_00.html.



