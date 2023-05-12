Friday, 12 May 2023, 13:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Synergy House Bhd Synergy House Launches IPO Prospectus - Targets to raise RM34.4 million from the IPO

- Plans to grow B2C sales through expanding to more e-commerce platforms in new markets

SHAH ALAM, Malaysia, May 12, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Synergy House Berhad, a cross-border e-commerce seller and furniture exporter of ready-to-assemble (RTA) home furniture, launched the prospectus for its initial public offering (IPO) today in conjunction with its upcoming listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad.

Mr. Alvin Ooi Yet Ming, Acting Head of Corporate Finance, Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad;

Datuk Roslan Hj Tik, Executive Director, Head Group Investment Banking & Islamic Banking,

Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad; Mr. Mok Juan Chek, Independent Non-Executive Chairman,

Synergy House Berhad; Mr. Tan Eu Tah, Non-Independet Executive Director, Synergy House Berhad;

and Mr. Teh Yee Luen, Non-Independent Executive Director, Synergy House Berhad [L-R]

The IPO will raise RM34.4 million via the issuance of 130.0 million new shares at an IPO price of RM0.43 per share which is expected to support the Group's future growth and expansion plans. The IPO proceeds raised will be used by the Group in the following manner:



- RM10.0 million or 29.07% for purchasing of inventories for the Group's proposed e-commerce fulfilment centre in Muar, Johor and e-commerce fulfilment centres in overseas countries;

- RM1.5 million or 4.36% to purchase racking system and forklifts for the Group's proposed e-commerce fulfilment centre in Muar, Johor;

- RM1.0 million or 2.91% for e-commerce advertisement and promotions;

- RM10.0 million or 29.07% to repay borrowings;

- RM7.7 million or 22.38% for working capital purposes; and

- RM4.2 million or 12.21% for listing expenses.



Executive Director of Synergy House, Mr. Tan Eu Tah said, "Given that global demand for furniture e-commerce is expected to continue to grow, our IPO will enable us to fuel our future growth and expansion plans by tapping into the equity capital market for future fund raising. Our IPO will also provide us with the financial flexibility to pursue growth opportunities as and when they arise. The recognition gained through our listing status will also enhance our reputation in the marketing of our products and services, retention of employees, expansion of customer base as well as attract new employees."



Executive Director of Synergy House, Mr. Teh Yee Luen said, "Leveraging on e-commerce has been another transforming experience for our Group as it has enabled us to have direct contact with end-consumers and thus enabling us to gather first-hand information and insights on consumer preferences that are valuable for product development. We intend to continue to grow our business-to-consumer (B2C) segment by utilising a portion of the IPO proceeds to purchase inventories for our B2C segment and by carrying out advertising and promotion initiatives on third-party e-commerce platforms. We also plan to grow our B2C sales through expanding to more e-commerce platforms in new markets."



For the financial years ended 31 December (FY) 2019, FY 2020, FY 2021 and FY 2022, the Group registered revenue of RM111.5 million, RM122.9 million, RM184.3 million and RM194.1 million respectively. In particular, the Group have seen encouraging growth from its B2C segment whereby its B2C sales have increased from RM1.99 million in the FY 2019 to RM49.63 million in FY 2022 at a compound annual growth rate of 192.17%.



Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Underwriter and Placement Agent for the IPO exercise.



Synergy House Berhad will list on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia on 1st of June 2023.



Synergy House Bhd: https://www.synergyhouseberhad.com/





