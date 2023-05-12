Friday, 12 May 2023, 14:58 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Hitachi, Ltd. Hitachi Announces Decision on Year-end Dividend

TOKYO, May 12, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE:6501) today announced that the Board of Directors decided the year-end dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, as shown below in view of earnings performance and other factors.



Cautionary Statement

Certain statements found in this document may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such "forward-looking statements" reflect management's current views with respect to certain future events and financial performance and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "forecast," "intend," "plan," "project"" and similar expressions which indicate future events and trends may identify "forward-looking statements." Such statements are based on currently available information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied in the "forward-looking statements" and from historical trends. Certain "forward-looking statements" are based upon current assumptions of future events which may not prove to be accurate. Undue reliance should not be placed on "forward-looking statements," as such statements speak only as of the date of this report.



Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied in any "forward-looking statement" and from historical trends include, but are not limited to:

- economic conditions, including consumer spending and plant and equipment investment in Hitachi's major

markets, as well as levels of demand in the major industrial sectors Hitachi serves;

- exchange rate fluctuations of the yen against other currencies in which Hitachi makes significant sales or in which

Hitachi's assets and liabilities are denominated;

- uncertainty as to Hitachi's ability to access, or access on favorable terms, liquidity or long-term financing;

- uncertainty as to general market price levels for equity securities, declines in which may require Hitachi to write

down equity securities that it holds;

- fluctuations in the price of raw materials including, without limitation, petroleum and other materials, such as copper, steel, aluminum, synthetic resins, rare metals and rare-earth minerals, or shortages of materials, parts

and components;

- credit conditions of Hitachi's customers and suppliers;

- general socioeconomic and political conditions and the regulatory and trade environment of countries where Hitachi conducts business, particularly Japan, Asia, the United States and Europe, including, without limitation, direct or indirect restrictions by other nations on imports and differences in commercial and business customs

including, without limitation, contract terms and conditions and labor relations;

- uncertainty as to Hitachi's ability to response to tightening of regulations to prevent climate change;

- uncertainty as to Hitachi's ability to maintain the integrity of its information systems, as well as Hitachi's ability to

protect its confidential information or that of its customers;

- uncertainty as to Hitachi's ability to attract and retain skilled personnel;

- uncertainty as to Hitachi's ability to continue to develop and market products that incorporate new technologies

on a timely and cost-effective basis and to achieve market acceptance for such products;

- exacerbation of social and economic impacts of the spread of COVID-19;

- the possibility of disruption of Hitachi's operations by natural disasters such as earthquakes and tsunamis, the spread of infectious diseases, and geopolitical and social instability such as terrorism and conflict;

- estimates, fluctuations in cost and cancellation of long-term projects for which Hitachi uses the percentage-of-

completion method to recognize revenue from sales;

- increased commoditization of and intensifying price competition for products;

- fluctuations in demand of products, etc. and industry capacity;

- uncertainty as to Hitachi's ability to implement measures to reduce the potential negative impact of fluctuations in demand of products, etc., exchange rates and/or price of raw materials or shortages of materials, parts and components;

- uncertainty as to the success of cost structure overhaul;

- uncertainty as to Hitachi's ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of its strategy to strengthen its Social Innovation Business;

- uncertainty as to the success of acquisitions of other companies, joint ventures and strategic alliances and the

possibility of incurring related expenses;

- uncertainty as to the success of restructuring efforts to improve management efficiency by divesting or otherwise

exiting underperforming businesses and to strengthen competitiveness;

- the potential for significant losses on Hitachi's investments in equity-method associates and joint ventures;

- uncertainty as to the outcome of litigation, regulatory investigations and other legal proceedings of which the

Company, its subsidiaries or its equity-method associates and joint ventures have become or may become parties;

- the possibility of incurring expenses resulting from any defects in products or services of Hitachi;

- uncertainty as to Hitachi's access to, or ability to protect, certain intellectual property; and

- uncertainty as to the accuracy of key assumptions Hitachi uses to evaluate its employee benefit-related costs.

The factors listed above are not all-inclusive and are in addition to other factors contained elsewhere in this report and in other materials published by Hitachi.



About Hitachi, Ltd.



Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society through the use of data and technology. We solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products. Hitachi operates under the business structure of "Digital Systems & Services" - supporting our customers' digital transformation; "Green Energy & Mobility" - contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railway systems, and "Connective Industries" - connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in various industries. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, we aim for growth through co-creation with our customers. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2022 (ended March 31, 2023) totaled 10,881.1 billion yen, with 696 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 320,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at www.hitachi.com.





