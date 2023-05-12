

Manila, Philippines, May 12, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The Future Energy Show & Solar Show Philippines, the largest energy event in the country, will open its doors on 15 and 16 May at SMX Convention Center Manila to bring together the entire energy community to chart the future of energy in the Philippines. Firmly established as most significant event for the sector in the Philippines, the 2023 edition will be the biggest edition ever with 150+ global and regional leading energy solution providers including CHINT Electric Global, Enphase Energy, Trigon Asset Management, Renova, Jinko Solar, Trina Solar, Longi, Sungrow, Growatt, CSI Technology, Alpha ESS, and Mibet Energy showcasing the best solar, renewable energy and smart energy solutions to help drive projects forward. More than an exhibition, The Future Energy and Solar Show Philippines offer learning opportunities to the more than 12,000 pre-registered attendees in the 7-tracks of free-to-attend conference sessions, covering: Large Scale Solar Rooftop Solar Rural Electrification Smart Grid / T&D Energy Storage Alternative Renewables Solar Installer University – a brand new addition for 2023 On the morning of 15 May, Guest-of-Honour, Department of Energy Undersecretary, Rowena Cristina L. Guevara, will kickstart the keynote plenary session. This will be followed by a keynote panel session on "Achieving Energy Autonomy: Driving Renewable Energy Adoption Across the Philippines" with insights from Monalisa Dimalanta, Chairperson and CEO of Energy Regulatory Commission; Christan Ereno, AVP & Head of Visayas System Operations for National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP); Rowena Cristina L. Guevara, Undersecretary of Department of Energy; A.D Villaos, President of CorEnergy;Ronnie Aperecho, Senior Vice President and Head of Networks of Meralco; and Fernando Martin Roxas,President and CEO of National Power Corporation. More than 100 speakers from across the Philippines and beyond will be at the event to share insights and ideas on the latest developments in renewable energy and smart energy solutions. The stellar line-up of speakers includes senior representatives from Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources and Energy – BARMM, Mindanao Development Authority, Aboitiz, Meralco, IIEE, Association of Solar Installers in the Philippines, PSSEA, and many more. "We are thrilled to once again bring the Philippines' top clean energy leaders and their partners together", said Paul Clark, Managing Director at Terrapinn Asia, "With a sold-out exhibition floor that has already had to be expanded to accommodate additional demand, The Future Energy Show Philippines and The Solar Show Philippines truly bring together the people that can shape the Philippines energy future. The excitement is palpable and we look forward to this year's record-breaking event". "The members of Philippine Solar and Storage Energy Alliance (PSSEA) are looking forward to networking and learning about the latest business insights and technology trends in the power industry. Speakers from PSSEA are also eager to discuss the next big thing in Asia: The Philippine Solar Revolution is taking off," said the PSSEA President, Mr. Ping Mendoza. The Future Energy Show & Solar Show Philippines is open to all professionals and stakeholders in the energy sector. Interested parties can register for a free pass and find out more about the event by visiting the official website at www.terrapinn.com/futureenergyphacn About The Future Energy Show Philippines 2023 & The Solar Show Philippines 2023: The Future Energy Show Philippines & The Solar Show Philippines will take place at SMX Convention Center Manila, Seashell Lane, Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines on 15-16 May 2023. About Terrapinn Terrapinn has been sparking ideas, innovations and relationships that transform business for over 30 years. Using our global footprint, we bring innovators, disrupters and change agents together, discussing and demonstrating the technology, strategies and personalities that are changing the way the world does business. Whether you're looking to make new connections, introduce product or inspire change in your industry, we invite you to join us as agitators of change. Terrapinn – spark something. Press attendance is complimentary. Enquiries should be directed to:

