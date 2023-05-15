Monday, 15 May 2023, 11:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Amazfit Adventure-Ready Amazfit T-Rex Ultra Pushes Boundaries - Strong and Smart Finally arriving in Malaysia with new features including downloadable maps, sky sports with automatic GPS mode

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Zepp Health Corporation (Zepp), a leading specialist in smart wearables and health technology, has announced that its latest T-Rex Ultra smartwatch is now available in Malaysia. The T-Rex Ultra offers adventure-seekers the ultimate in multi-environment experience through the latest in hi-tech military-grade hardware and software, monitoring, tracking and GPS.





Mr. Wu Jin, General Manager, APAC of Amazfit Malaysia said, "In the fast-paced smart wearable industry, we are constantly pushing ourselves to innovate. This newly launched T-Rex Ultra is packed with massive functionalities and smart technology. It comes with a user-friendly interface featuring a stainless steel body, a BioTracker PPG biometric sensor which supports blood-oxygen tracking, and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi support that enables a multi-environment experience through an optimum series of new features. This is the ideal watch for every outdoor activity; from off-road motorcycling, skydiving, alpine skiing to a walk-in-the-park, sitting on the beach or a dip-in-the-pool."



"The appearance and weight are just right for a smartwatch. Overall, the design is very cool, and the functions are very user-friendly," said Amazfit supporter Ms. Wayne Phoo, DJ at MYFM, who is also an avid diver, "I'm a very active person, but I never had the habit of paying attention to my health indicators. With this Amazfit T-Rex Ultra on my wrist, I can monitor my heart rate, BMI index, step count, exercise records, and more.



The smart watch supports freediving to 30 meters, with 10 ATM water-resistant, making it my perfect diving companion. The freediving function calculates water depth and has a breathing exercise function that helps with underwater activities. Even non-free divers can use this function to track their breathing."



Wayne said, "The battery life is very long. I had more than 20% battery life left after using it actively for a week."



Another Amazfit advocate, En. Ammar Salehan, who is also an active explorer, said, "Amazfit T-Rex Ultra's GPS function with dual-band satellite is solid! I'm extremely pleased with this very helpful safety tool as it can be used as a guide for the correct path and minimizes the probability of getting lost during a hike. The mud-resistant buttons ensure that the smart watch will continue to operate even if the trail is muddy and nasty. A plus point is the altitude assistance and usable offline maps which can be uploaded to the watch to keep the explorer safe on a journey."



A smart function is that the compass can be set on the watch display and auto GPS mode. For someone who often goes into the forest, the compass is used as a direction pointer. As a Muslim, knowing where Qibla, the direction of Mecca is helpful and easy with the compass.



Ammar explained, "The watch is charged with USB, so it was easy for me when I'm in the forest, all I need is a power bank. The completed trail and activities can also be shared with health and fitness apps on my phone. Capturing the events of the adventure can be done through the connection to a GoPro camera for those once-in-a-lifetime moments."



The Amazfit T-Rex Ultra comes with adjustable lugs, 6 GPS satellites, 120 watch faces, an altimeter, compass, weather, tides, sun and moon coverage, and the incomparable Zepp OS, now version 2.0. The T-Rex Ultra comes in two colours, Abyss Black and Sahara, and is available now on Shopee and Lazada for RM1,899. On first come, first serve basis, customers will walk away with one set of waterproof drybag, wind jacket and sport bottle upon purchase on 18th May 2023.



Availability



All featured Amazfit products are available for purchase at https://www.amazfit.com/my or Amazfit's e-commerce partner platform https://bit.ly/AmazfitMY_Shopee and https://www.lazada.com.my/shop/amazfit/.



Amazfit: www.amazfit.com





Press release summary

Source: Amazfit

Sectors: Daily Finance, Cloud & Enterprise, Wireless, Apps, Daily News, Healthcare & Pharm, Local Biz

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



