Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, May 15, 2023
Monday, 15 May 2023, 18:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Loop Industries, Inc
Loop Industries signs LOI with On AG to secure volumes from planned Infinite Loop(TM) manufacturing facility in Ulsan, South Korea
Loop's breakthrough technology enables fiber-to-fiber recycling, offering the textile industry a closed-loop supply chain solution

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, May 15, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Loop Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOOP), a clean technology company whose mission is to accelerate a circular plastics economy by manufacturing 100% recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic and polyester fiber, and On AG, a sportswear brand and subsidiary of On Holding AG, today announced a Letter of Intent (LOI) signed by On to secure volumes of 100% recycled virgin quality Loop(TM) PET resin from the upcoming Asian Infinite Loop(TM) manufacturing facility in Ulsan, South Korea, which Loop is planning with its strategic partner SK Geo Centric. The Ulsan manufacturing facility is anticipated to break ground by end of this year.

The signed LOI follows a two-year period of collaboration between Loop and On, throughout which time a technical due diligence was completed validating Loop's technology, while Loop(TM) PET resin was tested in On's products. This partnership will provide On the ability to produce sustainable footwear and apparel using recycled materials, without the need for polyester fiber created from fossil fuels, which helps to reduce PET waste and the manufacturing footprint for On.

"Circularity is a main pillar in On's sustainability process. We are happy to see that Loop is bringing their technology to commercial scale," said Ilmarin Heitz, Head of Innovation at On. "This marks another huge step towards closing the fiber-to-fiber loop within the textile industry."

"Loop's technology enables fiber-to-fiber recycling, providing brands like On with a closed-loop solution to their supply chain," said Giovanni Catino, Vice President of Sales and Business Development. "We anticipate that 60% of the feedstock utilized at our planned commercial manufacturing facility in Ulsan to come from polyester fibers which presents a significant opportunity for circularity for this material."

Loop Industries is leading the way in sustainable and circular solutions for PET waste, allowing materials to be infinitely recycled without loss of quality or performance. Loop's breakthrough technology enables low value PET waste to be upcycled into 100% recycled virgin-quality Loop(TM) PET resin which can be used in plastic products and food-grade packaging as well as polyester fiber applications. In addition to low value PET plastic waste, Loop also utilizes polyester fiber waste as feedstock in its process. By upcycling these materials, Loop's technology helps supply brands with sustainable, recycled polyester fabric and offers a closed loop solution to the textile industry. This unique fiber to fiber recycling process is achieved through Loop's patented depolymerization technology.

By leveraging Loop's technology and securing volume at the upcoming Ulsan, South Korea manufacturing facility, On is implementing a bold and sustainable footwear strategy in the industry, taking a giant step forward in circularity. The partnership between Loop Industries and On showcases how brands can transition to a sustainable, environmentally friendly solution where materials can be recycled infinitely.

About On
On was born in the Swiss Alps with one goal: to revolutionize the sensation of running by empowering all to run on clouds. Thirteen years after market launch, On delivers industry-disrupting innovation in premium footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. Fueled by customer-recommendation, On's award-winning CloudTec(R) innovation, purposeful design and groundbreaking strides in sportswear's circular economy have attracted a fast-growing global fanbase - inspiring humans to explore, discover and dream on. On is present in more than 60 countries globally and engages with a digital community on www.on.com.

About Loop Industries
Loop Industries is a technology company whose mission is to accelerate the world's shift toward sustainable PET plastic and polyester fiber and away from our dependence on fossil fuels. Loop Industries owns patented and proprietary technology that depolymerizes no and low-value waste PET plastic and polyester fiber, including plastic bottles and packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency or condition and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks (monomers). The monomers are filtered, purified and polymerized to create virgin-quality Loop(TM) branded PET resin suitable for use in food-grade packaging and polyester fiber, thus enabling our customers to meet their sustainability objectives. Loop(TM) PET plastic and polyester fiber can be recycled infinitely without degradation of quality, successfully closing the plastic loop. Loop Industries is contributing to the global movement towards a circular economy by reducing plastic waste and recovering waste plastic for a sustainable future.

Common shares of the Company are listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "LOOP." For more information, please visit www.loopindustries.com. Follow Loop on Twitter: @loopindustries, Instagram: loopindustries, Facebook: Loop Industries and LinkedIn: Loop Industries.

Investor Relations:
Kevin C. O'Dowd, kodowd@loopindustries.com
Vice-President Communications & Investor Relations, Loop Industries, Inc.

Media Inquiries:
Andrea Kostiuk, akostiuk@loopindustries.com
VP Marketing & Communications, Loop Industries, Inc.

SOURCE: Loop Industries, Inc., Quebec, Canada.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Loop Industries, Inc
Sectors: Fashion & Apparel, Chemicals, Spec.Chem, Science & Nanotech, Environment, ESG, Sports, Manufacturing
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Hitachi Establishes New "Generative AI Center" to Accelerate Value Creation and Improve Productivity in the Lumada business by promoting the use of Generative AI  
Monday, May 15, 2023 6:35:00 PM
Palladium One Announces Exercise of Anti-Dilution Right by Strategic Shareholder  
May 15, 2023 18:30 HKT/SGT
NEWS FLASH: 450SX Crown Fulfills Honda's '23 AMA SX Championship Sweep  
Monday, May 15, 2023 6:13:00 PM
Isuzu Selects Honda as Partner to Develop and Supply Fuel Cell System for its Fuel Cell-Powered Heavy-duty Truck Scheduled to be Launched in 2027  
Monday, May 15, 2023 6:04:00 PM
Malaysian Genomics Inks Agreement in Expansion to Bangladesh  
May 15, 2023 18:00 HKT/SGT
Loop Industries signs LOI with On AG to secure volumes from planned Infinite Loop(TM) manufacturing facility in Ulsan, South Korea  
May 15, 2023 18:00 HKT/SGT
HKTDC and Dun & Bradstreet Hong Kong join forces to help SMEs enhance ESG competitiveness  
May 15, 2023 14:00 HKT/SGT
Tokyo International Fire and Safety Exhibition 2023  
Monday, May 15, 2023 2:00:00 PM
2023 CAP Consumer Surveys Continue to Show the Benefits of Effective Site Blocking  
May 15, 2023 12:44 HKT/SGT
Bring the Cinematic Thrill Home with JBL's Most Advanced Soundbars Yet  
May 15, 2023 12:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Electric Vehicles & the Grid
15   May
Virtual
Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit 2023 - Malaysia
16  -  17   May
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
16  -  24   May
Virtual
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Philippines 2023
17   May
Manila, Philippines
Future Energy Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok
5th Edition World HR Summit 2023
18  -  19   May
Bengaluru, India
ASEAN Green Hydrogen Conference 2023
23  -  24   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Smart Cybersecurity Summit Thailand
24   May
Bangkok, Thailand
CyberSecMalaysia Conference 2023
24  -  25   May
Malaysia
CyberSecMalaysia Conference 2023
24  -  25   May
Malaysia
The Future of Money, Governance, & The Law
24  -  25   May
Washington D.C.
InfoComm Asia 2023
24  -  26   May
Bangkok, Thailand
PowerUP Asia 2023
24  -  26   May
Virtual
Reduce hospital length of stay: Best practices in early mobility guidelines and programmes
25   May
Virtual
Virtual MarTech Summit APAC
25   May
Virtual
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
30   May
Virtual
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
6   June
London
Chief Transformation Officer Summit
6   June
London
World AI Show
7  -  8   June
Dubai
World AI Show
7  -  8   June
Jakarta, Indonesia
The MarTech Summit Roundtable London
8   June
London
DX Leaders Strategy Forum Philippines 2023
14   June
Makati, Philippines
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT UAE 2023
14  -  15   June
UAE
Conversational AI & Customer Experience
15  -  16   June
Malaysia
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT PHILIPPINES 2023
16   June
Manila, Philippines
BYTES 2023 - Big Data Analytics & AI Summit
20  -  21   June
Singapore
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Germany 2023
21   June
Munich, Germany
The MarTech Summit Jakarta
22   June
Jakarta, Indonesia
MANUFACTURING IT SUMMIT MUMBAI 2023
23   June
Mumbai, India
5th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2023
28  -  29   June
JAKARTA, INDONESIA
Asia EV Conference
5   July
Bangkok, Thailand
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Vietnam 2023
6   July
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
The MarTech Summit Hong Kong
6   July
Hong Kong
2023 CyberSec Indonesia Conference
26  -  27   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27   July
Virtual
Mastering Clean Ammonia
2   August
Virtual
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
2   August
Virtual
ESCON 2023
3  -  5   August
Singapore
T4 Banking Philippines
17   August
The Hilton Manila Hotel, Manila, Philippines
Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia)
17  -  19   August
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
21  -  24   August
Virtual
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
World CyberCon Middle East
30   August
World CyberCon Middle East
Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power
1   September
Virtual
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
10  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
The MarTech Summit London
15  -  16   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       