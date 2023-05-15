Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, May 15, 2023
Monday, 15 May 2023, 18:04 HKT/SGT
Source: Honda Motor Co, Ltd
Isuzu Selects Honda as Partner to Develop and Supply Fuel Cell System for its Fuel Cell-Powered Heavy-duty Truck Scheduled to be Launched in 2027

TOKYO, May 15, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Isuzu Motors Limited and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced that they have signed a partnership agreement based on the decision to have Honda develop and supply the fuel cell system for the fuel cell-powered heavy-duty truck Isuzu is planning to introduce to market in 2027.

Joint Isuzu-Honda R&D efforts produced a fuel cell-powered heavy-duty truck that has been granted a Japanese license plate number for use on public roads

Isuzu and Honda believe that fuel cell technology, utilizing hydrogen as fuel resulting in no CO2 emissions, will be effective to achieve carbon neutrality of heavy-duty trucks which are required to address large load capacity, long-time use, long-distance driving and the need for quick refueling.

Since the signing of an agreement in January 2020, to conduct joint research on heavy-duty trucks utilizing fuel cells (FC) as the powertrain, the two companies have been working toward the establishment of a foundation for basic technologies such as ensuring the compatibility of fuel cells and heavy-duty trucks and the development of vehicle control technologies. The two companies are currently planning to start demonstration testing of a prototype truck on public roads before the end of the current fiscal year (ending March 31, 2024). By fully leveraging experience and knowledge gained through the joint research, the two companies will continue making progress in the development of products that fulfill the performance and conditions required for heavy-duty trucks and satisfy customers.

Moving forward, the two companies will take advantage of the respective strengths of each company and accelerate the development of clean, low-noise, low-vibration fuel cell- powered heavy-duty trucks. This will contribute to the shift toward the use of clean energy by the entire industry, including logistics businesses, with more proactive use of hydrogen energy, through which both companies will strive to achieve the shared goal - which is the realization of a carbon neutral society.

About Isuzu Motors Limited
Head office address:
1-2-5 Takashima, Nishi-ku, Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa, 220-8720, Japan
Business:
Production and sales of commercial vehicles, pick-up trucks,
diesel/natural gas engines, parts and components.

About Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
Head office address:
2-1-1 Minamiaoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-8556, Japan
Business:
Production and sales of mobility products
(motorcycles, automobiles, power products, etc.)


