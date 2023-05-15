Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Tuesday, 16 May 2023, 10:02 HKT/SGT
Source: VSFG
Dr. George Lam Officially Joins VSFG as Honorary Chairman
Leading VSFG to integrate traditional wealth management with the future of finance
Promoting and facilitating the development of Hong Kong as an International Virtual Assets Centre and Green Finance Hub

HONG KONG, May 16, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - To drive the strategic development of innovative financial services, Venture Smart Financial Holdings Limited (hereinafter referred to as "VSFG" or "the Group") officially announced the appointment of Dr. George Lam, BBS, JP ("Dr. Lam") as Honorary Chairman today. Dr. Lam will lead VSFG to integrate traditional wealth management with the future of finance, and fully support and collaborate with the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government in promoting and facilitating Hong Kong family office businesses and developing the virtual assets sector. This is not only to support Hong Kong's development into an International Virtual Assets Centre and Green Finance Hub, but also more importantly, to shore up the leading position of Hong Kong as an international financial centre.

Dr. George Lam, BBS, JP, Honorary Chairman, Venture Smart Financial Holdings Limited

Dr. Lam has been championing digital transformation, financial technologies, innovation and entrepreneurship, sustainable development, green finance and environmental, social and governance (ESG) investments over the years. Dr. Lam had served as Chairman of Hong Kong Cyberport, a part-time member of the Central Policy Unit of the HKSAR Government, a member of the Committee on Innovation, Technology and Re-industrialisation, a member of the Sir Murray MacLehose Trust Fund Investment Advisory Committee, and a non-official member of the Financial Services Development Council New Business Committee. Currently, Dr. Lam is a member of the Governance Committee of the Hong Kong Growth Portfolio of the HKSAR Government, a non-official member of the HKSAR Government Development Bureau Common Spatial Data Advisory Committee, Chair of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP) Sustainable Business Network (ESBN), Chair of the ESBN Task force on Sustainable and Inclusive Finance, Vice Chairman of the Pacific Basin Economic Council (PBEC), a member of the Belt and Road and Greater Bay Area Committee of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, and Chairman of the Technology and Innovation Committee of the Belt and Road General Chamber of Commerce.

Dr. Lam said, "I have accepted the invitation from Mr. Lawrence Chu, Chairman of VSFG, because we share the same vision for the future development of Hong Kong's financial industry. We hope to create synergies to attract more family offices from overseas and the Mainland to set up in Hong Kong while also quickly driving the growth and development of virtual assets and green finance in Hong Kong, in order to help enhance the competitive edge of Hong Kong as an international financial centre." VSFG is the first virtual asset manager in Hong Kong licensed by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission ("SFC"). Far back in 2018, VSFG already initiated a discussion with the SFC on full compliance between traditional and virtual assets to develop innovative financial services. This is in line with Dr. Lam's view on enhancing Hong Kong's unique competitive advantages as an international financial centre and promoting and facilitating financial technologies.

Mr. Lawrence Chu, Chairman of VSFG, also expressed his sincere appreciation to Dr. Lam for joining and supporting VSFG, "As a farsighted visionary, Dr. Lam has always been driving the integration of the new and traditional economies without neglecting the importance of regulations and corporate governance. As we strive to integrate traditional wealth management with the future of finance, we must achieve full compliance first while effectively linking traditional and virtual assets together. It is of utmost importance to put in place sound internal controls. As a solicitor of the High Court of HKSAR (formerly a member of Hong Kong Bar), a Fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Arbitrators, the Hong Kong Institute of Directors and CMA Australia, and an Honorary Fellow of CPA Australia, Dr. Lam not only provides us with valuable constructive suggestions on laws and regulations and corporate governance, but also delivers strategic advice on the Group's sustainable development policies, lifting our service offerings to the next level in a comprehensive manner."

With his extensive industry experience in corporate governance, strategy consulting, policy advocacy, international cooperation, investment banking, direct investment and asset management, Dr. Lam will provide leadership for VSFG to fully leverage its strengths in participating in the development of Hong Kong as an International Virtual Assets Centre and Green Finance Hub, integrating traditional wealth management with the future of finance, creating new milestones for Hong Kong's financial development going forwards.

About VSFG
Venture Smart Financial Holdings Limited (VSFG) is a global financial services platform headquartered in Hong Kong.

VSFG strives to integrate traditional wealth management with the future of finance. In 2020, Venture Smart Asia Limited, subsidiary of VSFG, became the first virtual asset manager in Hong Kong approved by HKSFC to manage portfolios that may invest up to 100% of assets in crypto assets. VSFG is dedicated to the research and development of products and services that can integrate traditional and virtual assets under a compliant regulatory framework, helping individuals and institutions to allocate their assets in an orderly manner in both traditional and virtual worlds. In addition, VSFG and its affiliated companies are committed to proactively developing and delivering relevant services to promote the development of both family office businesses and virtual assets, shoring up Hong Kong's position as a global financial centre . For further information on VSFG, please visit www.vsfg.com.

Media Contact
VSFG marketing@vsfg.com

Strategic Financial Relations Limited
Cindy Lung / Brigid Lee / Cynthia Ng
sprg_vsfg@sprg.com.hk



Dr. George Lam Officially Joins VSFG as Honorary Chairman  
