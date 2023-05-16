Tuesday, 16 May 2023, 21:00 HKT/SGT Share:

BUFFALO, NY, May 16, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - ZeptoMetrix(R) is excited to introduce PROtrol(TM), a new line of products designed for antigen-based diagnostic methods. These third-party materials mimic a true clinical specimen and can be used to evaluate and monitor the performance of antigen-based assays, including lateral flow immunoassays for infectious diseases.



PROtrol is the only whole organism reference material to provide complete testing data. Each lot of product is supplied with the protein concentration and TCID50 value, which minimizes qualification testing. PROtrol provides better reproducibility, which optimizes the use of financial spending and processing time through the decreased need for repeat testing.



"The rapid expansion in development of antigen-based assays has highlighted some quality challenges. Inactivated, whole organism controls designed specifically for antigen tests can equip manufacturers with the tools they need to better evaluate the performance of their assays, leading to higher quality tests on the market," said Dr. Karuna Sharma, Vice President & Chief Scientific Officer.



PROtrol SARS-Related Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Isolate: USA-WA1/2020* is the first member of this product line (PROSARS(COV2)-587). As we move beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, ZeptoMetrix will continue to grow the PROtrol product line, providing high-quality controls to assay manufacturers seeking to expand access to inexpensive and easy-to-use diagnostics.



"The launch and expansion of PROtrol enhances our position as the partner of choice for diagnostic test developers," said Evangeline Gonzalez, President of Antylia Diagnostics division. "As we work with our diagnostic partners, ZeptoMetrix is pleased with the role that PROtrol plays to give patients around the world more access to diagnostic testing."



More information on how to order the new PROtrol and additional ZeptoMetrix products can be found at: https://www.zeptometrix.com



About ZeptoMetrix(R)



ZeptoMetrix(R) is an established industry leader in the design, development, and delivery of innovative, quality solutions to the infectious disease diagnostics market. Our expertise and abilities in molecular diagnostics, including external quality controls, verification panels, proficiency panels, customized and OEM products/services have set the industry standard for performance and reliability and make ZeptoMetrix the preferred choice for independent third-party quality control materials.



