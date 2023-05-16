Tuesday, 16 May 2023, 18:30 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Palladium One Mining Inc Palladium One Identifies Additional Chonolith / Feeder Dyke Structures, Field Season Initiated on the Tyko Nickel Project, Canada Highlights

- The 2023 field season is under way and crew have been mobilized.

- The Q1 2023, 4,430-kilometer high-resolution airborne magnetic survey results have been received and structural interpretation has been completed. With the increased resolution, a significantly more detailed geological model has been prepared resulting in the identification of additional interpreted chonoliths / feeder dykes structures.

TORONTO, ON, May 16, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Palladium One Mining Inc. (TSXV: PDM) (OTCQB: NKORF) (FSE: 7N11) (the "Company" or "Palladium One") is pleased to report the initial results of the 2023 exploration program on the Tyko Nickel - Copper Project, in Ontario, Canada.

President and CEO, Derrick Weyrauch commented, "The impressive resolution of the new airborne magnetic survey has enabled us to better separate the interpreted chonolith / feeder dyke structures from later diabase dykes on the property. This greatly enhances our geological model and refines targeting of high priority structures.



The 2023 field season is now underway with a large field crew performing geological mapping, prospecting and soil sampling along the interpreted chonoliths / feeder dykes, to further refine drill targets for the upcoming drill program."



The 2023 exploration program is focused on ground truthing and drill testing interpreted chonoliths / feeder dykes on the Tyko Project. In Q1 2023, the Company completed a high-resolution magnetic survey, the results of which are presented in Figures 1 and 2. The 2023 magnetic survey was designed to refine the geometry of the interpreted chonoliths / feeder dykes across Tyko's 30-kilometer strike length.



Figure 1. Tyko Property map showing the new 4,430-kilometer, 75 meters line spaced high resolution airborne magnetic survey and the various mineralized zones and multi-line Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic ("VTEM") anomalies, background is total magnetic intensity reduced to pole ("TMI-RTP").

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6502/166187_9e1c7d9c8474a9d8_001full.jpg



Figure 2. Zoom in on the 2023 priority exploration areas - showing existing drill holes, interpreted chonoliths / feeder dykes, and proposed work programs. Background is TMI-RTP magnetics.

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6502/166187_9e1c7d9c8474a9d8_002full.jpg



About Tyko Nickel - Copper - Cobalt Project



The Tyko Nickel - Copper - Cobalt Project, is located approximately 65 kilometers northeast of Marathon Ontario, Canada. Tyko is an early stage, high sulphide tenor, nickel - copper (2:1 ratio) project and currently has five known mineralized zones spanning over a 20-kilometer strike length.



Qualified Person



The technical information in this release has been reviewed and verified by Neil Pettigrew, M.Sc., P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration and a director of the Company and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.



About Palladium One



Palladium One Mining Inc. (TSXV: PDM) is focused on discovering environmentally and socially conscious Metals for Green Transportation. A Canadian mineral exploration and development company, Palladium One is targeting district scale, platinum-group-element (PGE)-copper-nickel deposits in Canada and Finland. The Lantinen Koillismaa (LK) Project in north-central Finland, is a PGE-copper-nickel project that has existing NI43-101 Mineral Resources, while both the Tyko and Canalask high-grade nickel-copper projects are located in Ontario and the Yukon, Canada, respectively. Follow Palladium One on LinkedIn, Twitter, and at www.palladiumoneinc.com.



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Derrick Weyrauch"

President & CEO, Director



For further information contact:

Derrick Weyrauch, President & CEO

Email: info@palladiumoneinc.com



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



This press release is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America. The common shares of Palladium One Mining Inc. have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration.



Information set forth in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with project development; the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mining and mineral processing; fluctuations in palladium and other commodity prices; title matters; environmental liability claims and insurance; reliance on key personnel; the absence of dividends; competition; dilution; the volatility of our common share price and volume; and tax consequences to Canadian and U.S. Shareholders. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/166187





