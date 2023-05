Tuesday, 16 May 2023, 23:06 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Fujitsu Ltd Fujitsu successfully completes public takeover offer of GK Software - Fujitsu completes voluntary public takeover offer of GK Software, a leading global provider of cloud solutions for the international retail industry.

- Through the takeover offer, and on-market purchases, Fujitsu acquired 68.03% of the total share capital of GK.

- The acquisition will accelerate Fujitsu's shift towards Cloud / Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and expand its global reach with new Digital Transformation offerings.

- Fujitsu has already announced a delisting offer with the offer period set to commence in due course.

TOKYO, May 16, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announces the successful completion of its public takeover offer of GK Software SE, a leading global provider of cloud services for the international retail industry, headquartered in Schoeneck, Germany. By way of the takeover offer, and on-market purchases, Fujitsu, via Fujitsu ND Solutions AG, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Fujitsu, acquired [68.03]% of the total share capital of GK.



Fujitsu has committed in the Business Combination Agreement in a legally binding manner not to enter into a domination and/or profit and loss transfer agreement with GK for at least two years upon closing of the takeover offer.



The completed transaction will accelerate Fujitsu's shift towards Cloud / Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and expand its global reach with new Digital Transformation offerings



The completed transaction is part of a global strategy to accelerate Fujitsu's standing as a digital transformation enterprise, strengthen its services, and help to grow and realize its purpose. It also provides the basis for a business partnership with GK, known for their ability to deliver highly flexible SaaS and cloud-based DX solutions to customers. Fujitsu intends to support GK to accelerate its international expansion in Japan, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. Fujitsu also intends to offer GK access to its enhanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and High-Performance Computing (HPC).



Details on the delisting offer



On May 2, 2023, ND Solutions announced the decision to launch a delisting offer for the shares of GK Software. The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of GK Software, both of which have approved the conclusion of a delisting agreement, welcome and support the delisting offer. The delisting offer will be made pursuant to the terms and conditions set out in the offer document to be approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). The offer document will be published following approval by BaFin, at which point the acceptance period for the delisting offer will commence. The offer document and other information pertaining to the delisting offer will be made available in accordance with the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und "bernahmegesetz" WpUG) on the following website: www.nd-offer.de.



For more information, visit https://pr.fujitsu.com/jp/news/2023/05/en/16.pdf.



About Fujitsu



Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$28 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com



Fujitsu's Commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals



The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015 represent a set of common goals to be achieved worldwide by 2030. Fujitsu's purpose - "to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation" - is a promise to contribute to the vision of a better future empowered by the SDGs.



About GK Software SE



GK Software SE is a leading global provider of cloud solutions for the international retail industry and one of the fastest growing companies in its field. The cornerstones of the company are self-developed, open and platform- independent solutions. Thanks to its comprehensive product portfolio, 22 percent of the world's 50 largest retailers currently rely on solutions from GK. The company's customers include Adidas, Aldi, Coop (Switzerland), Edeka, Grupo Kuo, Hornbach, HyVee, Lidl, Migros, Netto Marken-Discount and Walmart International. GK has subsidiaries in the U.S., France, Czech Republic, Switzerland, South Africa, Singapore, Australia and holds ownership or majority stakes in DF Deutsche Fiskal GmbH, Artificial Intelligence for Retail AG and retail7. Since its IPO in 2008, the company has grown more than sevenfold and generated revenues of EUR 130.8 million in 2021. GK was founded in 1990 by CEO Rainer Gläß and Stephan Kronmuller and is still founder-managed today. In addition to its headquarters in Schoeneck, the group now operates 16 sites worldwide. GK's goal is to become the leading cloud solutions company in the retail industry worldwide, enabling consumers on all continents to enjoy the best possible shopping experiences.



Further information about the company: https://www.gk-software.com/



