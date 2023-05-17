Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Wednesday, 17 May 2023, 12:32 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Suzuki, Daihatsu, and Toyota to Unveil Mini-Commercial Van Electric Vehicles

Toyota City, Japan, May 17, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Suzuki Motor Corporation (Suzuki), Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. (Daihatsu), and Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) will unveil prototype mini-commercial van electric vehicles (BEVs) equipped with a jointly developed BEV system. The unveiling will take place at an exhibition event that introduces the automobile industry's efforts to achieve carbon neutrality (CN), from Thursday May 18 to Sunday 21. The exhibition event will be organized by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA) along with the G7 Hiroshima Summit.


The three companies jointly developed a BEV system suitable for mini-commercial vehicles by combining Suzuki and Daihatsu's expertise in creating small-size cars with Toyota's electrification technology to introduce this mini-commercial van BEV. Daihatsu will produce the vehicles, and Suzuki, Daihatsu, and Toyota will each release their own version within fiscal 2023. Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Corporation (CJPT) also participated in the planning to achieve the optimal specifications for efficient last-mile logistics. The cruising range per charge is expected to be approximately 200km, and development is currently underway with the aim of creating a vehicle that can fully meet the needs of customers in the delivery industry.

The three companies Suzuki, Daihatsu, and Toyota will continue to promote efforts to achieve CN by providing sustainable means of transportation.

For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/corporate/39201729.html.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Toyota Motor Corporation Links

http://www.toyota-global.com

https://plus.google.com/+toyotaglobal

https://www.facebook.com/ToyotaMotorCorporation/

https://twitter.com/TOYOTA_PR/

https://www.youtube.com/user/toyotajpchannel/

https://linkedin.com/company/toyota

Toyota Motor Corporation
May 15, 2023 14:00 HKT/SGT
Tokyo International Fire and Safety Exhibition 2023
May 15, 2023 10:34 HKT/SGT
Rovanpera repeats full Portugal haul with TOYOTA GAZOO Racing
May 11, 2023 12:31 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu AI supports Toyota GAZOO Racing's real-time driving analysis during World Endurance Championship
May 11, 2023 09:07 HKT/SGT
TMF Starts Supporting the Sustainable Expansion of "Good Driver Lessons" that Leverage Knowledge and Skills Developed Through Motorsports for Safe Driving
May 10, 2023 18:02 HKT/SGT
TMC's FY2023 Financial Results Press Briefing
May 8, 2023 15:47 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing prepares for intense gravel workout
May 1, 2023 10:50 HKT/SGT
Spectacular Spa one-two for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing
Apr 28, 2023 20:47 HKT/SGT
GR Supra GT4 Hits 100-unit Production Mark
Apr 24, 2023 12:28 HKT/SGT
Evans returns to the top step with TOYOTA GAZOO Racing
Apr 18, 2023 10:22 HKT/SGT
Toyota Unveils 2 New bZ Series Models at Auto Shanghai
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       