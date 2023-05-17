

The World CX Summit – India was designed to offer an exceptional learning opportunity for the attendees with informative discussions, inspiring presentations, highlighting the latest trends and techniques in the field of CX innovation. The Indian edition of the World CX Summit aimed to broaden its objectives providing a platform for leaders in government and industry to come together and exchange ideas on how to tackle the latest challenges in the field. NEW DELHI, India, May 17, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - 200+ Pre-qualified Delegates, 25+ esteemed Speakers, 20+ Media Partners, and Conference/Exhibitors had joined the 10th global edition of World CX Summit, which was hosted at the Hotel Westin Gurgaon, Westin Gurgaon, Sector 29, New Delhi, NCR on 27 April 2023. This event has previously been held in various parts of the world with great success. The World CX Summit - Delhi wrapped up with a One-day power packed conference. The event brought the government leaders and an inspirational line-up of experts and solution providers together to discuss the latest challenges and explore the latest applications in data powered solutions. “CXOs need to align themselves to Data Democratization for leveraging the true potential of data and datafication in enhancing customer experience, product development acumen, operations, innovations, prediction of new opportunities and connecting to the masses at a population scale with ease and affordable cost.” Sated Golok Kumar Simli, Principal Advisor and Chief Technology Officer, Ministry of External Affairs, India Harshavardhan Chauhaan, VP, Chief Marketing & Omnichannel Officer, Spencer’s Retail & Nature’s Basket stated that “Consumer Centricity is the only constant strategic business lever for success across industries. The Right CX strategy emanates from being consumer centric first before anything else.” One of the summit’s most prominent discussions was the panel on ‘Quantifying the Intangible: Linking Customer Experience to Value’. In this panel the speakers highlighted the challenges faced by companies in improving customer experience. They discussed how many companies aspire to transform their customer experience but struggle to measure the economic impact of such changes, leading to uncertain results. Also, they highlighted how companies can ensure that their customer experience programs yield a positive return on investment, the speakers emphasized the need to establish a link between customer experience and value. The speakers of this panel discussion included Golok Kumar Simli, Principal Advisor & CTO, Ministry of External Affairs; Akash Jaggi, Global Director, Customer Delivery Experience & Digital Transformation, Schneider Electric; Suhail Ghai, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Max Life Insurance; Aashish Chandra, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, The Body Shop; Yash Sultania, Co-founder & CEO, Survey2Connect and moderated by Ajay Nambiar, COO & Chief Service Officer, PYP, M3M. Rahul Tandon, Chief Customer Service Officer, Ecom Express Limited was part of panel discussion on the topic ‘Amplifying Total Experience (TX): Unleashing the Power of Emerging Technology.’ He was joined by Samuel Gier, Customer Experience Lead – India, Nothing; Ashish Shukla, Head of Customer Experience, Flipkart; Pranashu Rastogi, Head of Customer Experience, Jubilant FoodWorks, Joe Emmanuel; Vice President of Products, Global Business Development and Presales, Route Mobile Limited. This panel discussion was moderated by Dilpreet Singh, Head - CRM, Loyalty & Customer analytics, ITC Limited. The World CX Summit – India also included Tech Talks from Brian Bischoff, General Manager and SVP – Genesys; Kushagra Goswami, Sr Advisory Solution Consultant, ServiceNow; Harshni Sreedhar, Director of Strategic Partnerships, APAC & MEA, Uniphore; Sameer Narkar, Founder and CEO, Konnect Insights; Shyam Krishnan, VP - Customer Experience, Exotel; Saurabh Chandre, AVP and Head – Sales – CX, (India , APAC and MECAA), Tata Communications; Pooja Ujwal T Makhija, Executive Director and Co-Founder, Phonon Communications Pvt Ltd.; to name a few. “As companies continue to prioritize customer-centric approaches, the recent World CX Summit - India facilitated a forum for industry leaders to share their valuable perspectives on enhancing customer experience.” Stated Naveen Bharadwaj, Group CEO, Trescon. He further added, "Trescon takes pride in hosting such an event that brought together prominent industry experts and thought leaders to discuss the latest trends and best practices in CX. We believe that the insights shared at the summit will enable Indian businesses to augment their customer experience programs, leading to better business outcomes." The exhibition area was equally captivating, teeming with a plethora of pioneering CX solution providers showcasing their latest products and services, ranging from chatbots to analytics tools.

· Rezo.ai Communications Partner: · MOBtexting Visiting Partner: · EbixCash Global Services Official Media Partner: · Business Standard About World CX Summit – India: World CX Summit is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events that takes place at strategic locations across the world. The Summit features exciting keynotes, enterprise use-cases, product showcase, panel discussions and tech talks to discuss the trends and challenges in technology implementations that will eventually determine the future of Customer Experience and its applications. World CX Summit is connecting global CX experts and technology providers with pre-qualified CEOs, Heads of CX, Chief Digital Officers, CIOs, CMOs, Chief Innovation Officers, Chief Technology Officers, Heads of Digital Transformation, Heads of Product Development -- all under one roof. About Trescon: Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provides a wide range of business services to a diversified client base. Trescon is founded and managed by a group of specialists with more than 10 decades of combined expertise in successfully developing business events, training, and consulting for corporates, governments, associations, and high-net-worth individuals across the world. With a deep understanding of the realities and requirements of the growth markets we operate in – we strive to deliver innovative and high-quality business platforms for our clients. For further details about the announcement, please contact:

