Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, May 18, 2023
Thursday, 18 May 2023, 06:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Positive K9 Training
Positive K9 Training Launches VIP Dog Training for Personalised Canine Excellence
Introducing Positive K9 Training's VIP Program

MELBOURNE, May 18, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - As security concerns continue to rise in our increasingly complex world, Positive K9 Training, a leading dog training service in Melbourne, is proud to announce its innovative solution: the VIP dog training program. This tailored service promises to enhance not only canine obedience but also residential security, ensuring a safer home environment for all.

VIP Dog Training Melbourne with Positive K9 Training
A well-trained dog with Positive K9 Training - Real Dog Training - Real Results

A well-trained dog can play a pivotal role in home security, offering an additional layer of protection. "Feeling secure in your own home is paramount," said Chris Loverseed, the Head Trainer at Positive K9 Training. "Our VIP program is meticulously designed to ensure that dogs are trained to become not just loyal companions, but also reliable protectors."

The VIP program is a bespoke service that focuses on sourcing the right dog for clients or assessing the suitability of an existing pet for advanced training. Every dog possesses unique potential, and the experienced team at PK9 is adept at identifying and nurturing the innate protective abilities in each canine.

"Every dog has its distinct traits and behaviours," Chris added. "Our role is to recognise these traits and use them to your advantage, thereby enhancing your security. Our VIP service is tailor-made for your unique situation, focusing on training your dog to align with your specific security needs."

In response to the dynamic nature of security threats, the VIP program offers ongoing support and training to ensure that the dog's skills remain sharp and relevant. Regular progress reports are shared with clients, and they also have direct access to their trainer for swift resolution of any issues, thereby maintaining the efficacy of the training.

Taking the concept of personalised training a notch higher, Positive K9 Training's VIP service introduces the innovative concept of 'concierge dog training.' This comprehensive approach includes one-on-one sessions at the client's home or local surroundings.

Positive K9 Training stands by its commitment to using positive reinforcement methods, creating a safe and enjoyable learning environment for dogs. This approach is crucial to fostering a strong, respectful bond between dogs and their owners, which in turn enhances the effectiveness of the training.

"Our VIP program goes beyond the realm of traditional dog training," Chris said. "It's about offering a holistic service that not only provides a sense of security but also enhances the bond between you and your dog, bringing peace of mind to dog owners."

For more information about Positive K9 Training's VIP service, to understand how it can enhance your home security, or to book a consultation, visit https://positivek9training.com.au

About Positive K9 Training

Led by professional dog trainer Chris Loverseed, Positive K9 Training is a Melbourne-based dog training service committed to providing personalised and effective dog training solutions. With a focus on positive reinforcement techniques, PK9 is passionate about building strong, respectful relationships between dogs and their owners, thereby enhancing the overall quality of their coexistence.

Contact Information
Chris Loverseed
Owner- Positive K9 Training
chris@positivek9training.com.au
0409 759 759


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Positive K9 Training
Sectors: Regional
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
CyberSecAsia Indonesia Conference to Bring Together Cybersecurity Experts from Across the Region  
May 18, 2023 08:07 HKT/SGT
WEED Australia Ltd is Proud to Announce the Appointment of Ms. Amanda Brunskill-Scott and Mrs. Nicole Breen as Members of our Board of Directors  
May 18, 2023 07:30 HKT/SGT
Independent Research Firm Confirms: AI Decision Platform of German Software Vendor ACTICO is 'Strong Performer'  
May 18, 2023 06:00 HKT/SGT
Trenton Systems and Graid Technology Partner to Deliver Cutting-Edge HPC Solutions for Mission-Critical Sea, Land, Air, Space, & Cyberspace Applications  
May 18, 2023 06:00 HKT/SGT
Positive K9 Training Launches VIP Dog Training for Personalised Canine Excellence  
May 18, 2023 06:00 HKT/SGT
Namogoo and Persado Announce Partnership Leveraging Intent Prediction and Generative AI for Real-Time Shopping Personalization  
May 17, 2023 22:00 HKT/SGT
World Blockchain Summit Returns to Singapore: Bringing Together Global Crypto Leaders and Innovators  
May 17, 2023 19:06 HKT/SGT
GMG Announces Battery Joint Development Agreement with Rio Tinto  
May 17, 2023 19:00 HKT/SGT
Asia Summit on Global Health gathers 90+ global elites  
May 17, 2023 18:00 HKT/SGT
Empowering CX in India: Driving Growth and Efficiency for Global Brands through CX Innovation  
May 17, 2023 16:12 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
16  -  24   May
Virtual
Future Energy Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok
5th Edition World HR Summit 2023
18  -  19   May
Bengaluru, India
ASEAN Green Hydrogen Conference 2023
23  -  24   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Smart Cybersecurity Summit Thailand
24   May
Bangkok, Thailand
CyberSecMalaysia Conference 2023
24  -  25   May
Malaysia
CyberSecMalaysia Conference 2023
24  -  25   May
Malaysia
The Future of Money, Governance, & The Law
24  -  25   May
Washington D.C.
InfoComm Asia 2023
24  -  26   May
Bangkok, Thailand
PowerUP Asia 2023
24  -  26   May
Virtual
Reduce hospital length of stay: Best practices in early mobility guidelines and programmes
25   May
Virtual
Virtual MarTech Summit APAC
25   May
Virtual
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
30   May
Virtual
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
6   June
London
Chief Transformation Officer Summit
6   June
London
World AI Show
7  -  8   June
Dubai
World AI Show
7  -  8   June
Jakarta, Indonesia
The MarTech Summit Roundtable London
8   June
London
DX Leaders Strategy Forum Philippines 2023
14   June
Makati, Philippines
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT UAE 2023
14  -  15   June
UAE
Conversational AI & Customer Experience
15  -  16   June
Malaysia
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT PHILIPPINES 2023
16   June
Manila, Philippines
BYTES 2023 - Big Data Analytics & AI Summit
20  -  21   June
Singapore
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Germany 2023
21   June
Munich, Germany
The MarTech Summit Jakarta
22   June
Jakarta, Indonesia
MANUFACTURING IT SUMMIT MUMBAI 2023
23   June
Mumbai, India
5th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2023
28  -  29   June
JAKARTA, INDONESIA
Asia EV Conference
5   July
Bangkok, Thailand
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Vietnam 2023
6   July
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
The MarTech Summit Hong Kong
6   July
Hong Kong
2023 CyberSec Indonesia Conference
26  -  27   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27   July
Virtual
Mastering Clean Ammonia
2   August
Virtual
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
2   August
Virtual
ESCON 2023
3  -  5   August
Singapore
T4 Banking Philippines
17   August
The Hilton Manila Hotel, Manila, Philippines
Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia)
17  -  19   August
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
21  -  24   August
Virtual
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
World CyberCon Middle East
30   August
World CyberCon Middle East
Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power
1   September
Virtual
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
10  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
The MarTech Summit London
15  -  16   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       