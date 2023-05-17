Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Wednesday, 17 May 2023, 22:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Namogoo
Namogoo and Persado Announce Partnership Leveraging Intent Prediction and Generative AI for Real-Time Shopping Personalization
The two companies join forces to analyze visitors' intent in real-time and personalize language and tone of voice for online shoppers as they browse - at scale

Herzliya, Israel, May 17, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Namogoo, the leading Digital Journey Continuity Platform, today announced a partnership with Persado, the Motivation Artificial Intelligence (AI) company that generates personalized communications at scale. By using Namogoo's robust Machine Learning (ML) capabilities, Persado customers can deploy its new Dynamic Motivation solution and leverage Namogoo's powerful intent and segmentation data to drive significant revenue. The integration with Namogoo does not require any additional effort in development or manual intervention. Brands can quickly adjust unique characteristics such as language, emotions, narratives, tone, and voice, to each individual shopper visiting the website in real time.

Namogoo's prediction engine trains on 1.5 billion unique monthly visitors of leading eCommerce brands in both the US and Europe and anonymizes the users' identity to give brands the power to leverage online visitors' intent and boost conversion and revenue. By combining these capabilities with Persado's Dynamic Motivation - a new enterprise generative AI marketing solution that personalizes words and phrases in real-time for every online shopper - Namogoo customers benefit from an individualized experience that will encourage engagement and purchase completion following the customer journey.

Namogoo's data points and segments are based on non-personal data and do not rely on cookies or visitor history. This is especially important for both first-time visitors and anonymous visitors, which constitute 75% of total online shoppers today. The proprietary ML technology predicts intent by learning from each visitor's unique signals and digital behavior - thus empowering enterprises to act on that intent and ensure online shoppers complete their journeys.

Displaying one-to-one personalized language on a retail brand's website for their visitors in real time represents a cutting-edge concept in the eCommerce industry, elevating the standard for personalization at scale. Understanding the preferences, purchasing behavior, and motivating factors of shoppers has become indispensable for building brand loyalty and driving sustained revenue growth.

"We at Namogoo are thrilled to join forces with Persado to bring a new level of personalization to the eCommerce experience," said Ohad Greenshpan, Co-founder and CTO of Namogoo. "Leveraging visitors' intent to adapt a website's language will be a game-changer for retail brands, allowing Persado to combine their generative AI capabilities with Namogoo's real-time segments and predictions, and take the world of personalization to new heights. In today's competitive landscape, this type of innovative approach will be critical for brands seeking to drive revenue and achieve lasting success."

"Combining the strong capabilities of Namogoo's predictive engine and Persado's Motivation AI technology - especially our newest Dynamic Motivation for the online cart solution - is a significant step forward in upleveling the digital shopping experience," said Co-founder and COO of Persado Assaf Baciu. "Brands see a 3-5% increase in eCommerce revenue when using Persado Dynamic Motivation to personalize web content at the cart and checkout stages. The impact and value for brands will surely be palpable."

Persado and Namogoo are proud to announce this strategic partnership, which will elevate and individualize the onsite customer experience. By deploying these new, combined capabilities across essential touchpoints in the customer journey, especially in the critical online cart, the companies aim to significantly enhance key business metrics for the world's foremost retail brands.

About Namogoo

Namogoo is the world's first Digital Journey Continuity platform, helping over 1,000 unstoppable brands shape their customer journeys to fit each and every shopper's needs. Namogoo's platform autonomously adapts to each customer visit in real time, lifting conversion rates and revenue, while maintaining eCommerce retailers' margins and bolstering brand equity. Namogoo is available on all major eCommerce platforms, including Shopify, BigCommerce, Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Magneto - serving over a thousand global brands of all sizes.

About Persado

Persado provides the only Motivation AI platform that generates personalized communications at scale, inspiring each individual to engage and act. Many of the world's largest brands, including Ally Bank, Dropbox, JPMorgan Chase, Marks & Spencer, and Verizon, rely on Persado to generate hyper-personalized communications. Persado's Generative AI for the enterprise is trained on more than 100 billion digital business language impressions across industries, enabling marketers to motivate customers and drive significant business value.

Contacts:
Ohad Greenshpan, Co-founder & CTO, ohad@namogoo.com
Assaf Baciu, Co-founder & COO, assaf.baciu@persado.com


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Namogoo
Sectors: Retail & eCommerce, Artificial Intel [AI]
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

