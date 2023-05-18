Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, May 18, 2023
Thursday, 18 May 2023, 16:13 HKT/SGT
Source: NEC Corporation
NEC to showcase its latest innovations at UITP Global Public Transport Summit

TOKYO, May 18, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701), a global leader in the integration of IT and network technologies, will be showcasing its latest innovations at this year's UITP Global Public Transport Summit to be held in Barcelona, Spain, from 4-7 June 2023. NEC will welcome guests to its exhibit in Hall 7, Stand 7C122 to discuss how it is helping transport authorities and operators around the world to improve the passenger experience.

NEC will showcase the latest innovations to its Mobility Platform, including its Account-Based Ticketing (ABT) System, the next-generation Automated Fare Collection (AFC) System, and Transit Management System (TMS).

"We are honoured to showcase our latest technologies at one of the largest global events for public transportation. At NEC, we aim to use our technology solutions to help address changes and challenges faced by operators of public transport systems today and in the future, focusing on solutions that make public transport more accessible, cost effective and efficient. We develop solutions that adapt to shifting technology, and evolving commuter needs, creating a more sustainable, seamless and safe travel experience for the future," said Misako Ebisawa, General Manager of the Global Transport Integration Department at NEC.

NEC looks forward to meeting new and existing customers as well as connecting with our partner ecosystem and expanding our partner network.

To find out more about the event, please visit new windowhttps://uitpsummit.org. For more information on NEC solutions, please visit NEC's booth at 7C122 or www.nec.com/transportation.

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at www.nec.com.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: NEC Corporation
Sectors: EVs, Transportation
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

