

Held under the Patronage of The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, the 41stGlobal edition of World AI Show is set to take place on 7-8 June 2023 at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai. The event will bring together Investors, global AI leaders, government officials, and industry experts to explore the latest trends, applications, and solutions in AI. DUBAI, May 18, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - A recent report suggests that the global AI market is expected to hit USD 733.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 42.2%. Both the government and enterprises in the MENA region are actively investing in AI technologies to boost economic growth, improve public services, and enhance business operations. Meanwhile, the AI race between tech giants like Microsoft and Google is intensifying with increased investment in AI research and development.





Dubai's government is promoting the adoption of AI technologies as part of its strategic vision to become a global innovation and technology leader. Initiatives such as the Dubai AI Ethics Board have been launched to ensure ethical use of AI, while heavy investment in AI research and development is also underway. Enterprises in Dubai are leveraging AI technologies to improve their operations, enhance customer experiences, and gain a competitive edge. Predictive analytics, chatbots, and image recognition are some of the AI-powered solutions being employed by many companies. The World AI Show - MENA will play a crucial role in shaping the future of AI in the region by bringing together thought leaders and experts from various industries to share insights and best practices. Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore the latest AI solutions and technologies at the event. The show will also provide a platform for discussions on the role of government regulations in shaping the future of AI. According to Naveen Bharadwaj, Group CEO, Trescon, "The MENA edition of World AI Show is a unique platform that will bring together global AI experts, government officials, and industry leaders to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in AI." He added, "We are excited to host this event in Dubai, which is quickly becoming a hub for AI innovation and growth." "World AI Show is a remarkable gathering of top leaders, innovators, and disruptors in the AI industry. It is an opportunity to witness the latest trends and advancements in AI while exploring its impact on businesses, society, and the world at large." stated Hamdan Al Alawi - Director of Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Development Program Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technology. He further stated "The show will provide a platform for meaningful discussions, knowledge-sharing, and collaboration that will shape the future of AI. It's an honour for me to participate in and witness the vibrant AI community in Dubai. I am excited to see new ideas and initiatives that will be sparked at the show and how they will continue to drive innovation and progress in AI." Notable speakers include: Dr. Ramadan Alblooshi - Senior Advisor to the Director General, Dubai Health Authority, UAE

H.E. Mohammad Hassan - Executive Director, Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Center, UAE

Hamdan Al Alawi - Director of Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Development Program Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technology, Oman

Fatmah Alabdouli , Director of Data Management & Statistics, Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure, UAE

Ali Abdulla -Chief of Information Technology, Ministry of Oil and Environment, Bahrain

Mamoun Alhomssey - GCEO Technology Advisor, ADIB, UAE

Debbie Botha - Chief Partnership Officer, Women in AI; UAE, to name a few According to Ali Abdulla - Chief of Information Technology, Ministry of Oil and Environment "World AI Show will be a great opportunity for technology leaders to get together with global AI experts, witness real-world use-case presentations, product showcase, and panel discussions." Additionally, World AI Show will be hosting the World AI Awards, recognizing the most innovative and impactful AI solutions and implementations across various industries. The awards ceremony will showcase the best practices and success stories of AI adoption, highlighting the transformative potential of AI for businesses and society. The 41st Global edition of World AI Show is sponsored by: Gold Sponsor: Almawave, QpiAI Official Cybersecurity Partner: Darktrace Silver Sponsor: Nuummite Consulting; ; Voiceweb; Soothsayer Analytics, data iku Bronze Sponsors: Run:ai; Aventior; E42 Start Up Exhibitor: BasicAI, Scaletorch Association Partner: Women in AI The nominations for the World AI Awards are open. Nomination link: https://worldaishow.com/dubai/awards/ About World AI Show World AI Show is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events that takes place in strategic locations across the world. As part of the world tour, the Dubai edition is gathering pre-qualified CIOs, CEOs, CTOs, Heads of AI, Chief Digital Officers, Heads of Innovation and International AI experts from the industry. The show features exciting keynotes, enterprise use-case presentations, product showcase, panel discussions and tech talks to discuss the latest challenges for the sector arising out of the pandemic situation. Witness next-gen AI solutions from global leaders and explore its relevance and impact on your organisation. For more information visit: www.worldaishow.com/dubai About Trescon: Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provides a wide range of business services to a diversified client base. Trescon is founded and managed by a group of specialists with more than 10 decades of combined expertise in successfully developing business events, training, and consulting for corporates, governments, associations, and high-net-worth individuals across the world. With a deep understanding of the realities and requirements of the growth markets we operate in – we strive to deliver innovative and high-quality business platforms for our clients. For more information, visit: www.tresconglobal.com For further details about the announcement, please contact:

Nupur Aswani Head

Media, PR and Corporate Communications

Trescon +91 95559 15156

media@tresconglobal.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: trescon

Sectors: Trade Shows, Cloud & Enterprise, Artificial Intel [AI]

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

