  • Friday, May 19, 2023
Friday, 19 May 2023, 21:47 HKT/SGT
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Notice of Wrongdoing by Daihatsu in Collision Tests and Sales and Shipment Suspension of Toyota RAIZE

Toyota City, Japan, May 19, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - It has been discovered that Toyota RAIZE HEV vehicles supplied by Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. (Daihatsu) on an OEM basis have been improperly certified in the UN-R135 test, in which a pole resembling a utility pole or similar object is impacted against the side of the vehicle. As a result, the sale of Toyota RAIZE HEV vehicles has been suspended as of today.


We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and concern this may cause to all relevant parties, including customers who are currently using the said vehicle and dealers.

According to Daihatsu, this matter was discovered during an internal inspection of Daihatsu's certification operations in response to Daihatsu's announcement on April 28, 2023, that it had committed wrongdoing in conducting side impact collision tests of vehicles destined for overseas markets.

On May 12, the top management of the Toyota Group companies gathered to renew their understanding of the Toyota Group's commitment to manufacturing with integrity.

All Group companies, including Toyota Motor Corporation, have begun a company-wide reexamination and thorough review of the governance system until now.

We will work with Daihatsu to carefully address this matter while listening to the voices of those on the front lines. We will also continue to report on the details as soon as they become available.

For Daihatsu's news release, please click here: www.daihatsu.com/jp/news/2023/20230519-5.html


Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
