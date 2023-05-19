Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Saturday, May 20, 2023
Saturday, 20 May 2023, 09:00 HKT/SGT
Source: PizzaDAO
PizzaDAO Celebrates Third Annual Global Pizza Party
10,000 Attendees in More Than 100 Cities

PHILADELPHIA, PA, May 20, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - PizzaDAO, a global pizza co-op and pizza party planner, is excited to announce its third annual Global Pizza Party on Monday, May 22, 2023, expecting more than 10,000 attendees at pizza parties in over 100 major cities.

PizzaDAO's 3rd Annual Global Pizza Party - PizzaDAO's 3rd Annual Global Pizza Party is Monday,
May 22 at a location near you.

"So why are we throwing a Global Pizza Party on a Monday? Because on May 22, 2010, Lazlo Hanyecz made the first exchange of Bitcoin for a real-world asset, purchasing two pizzas for 10,000 Bitcoin. We think that's a big deal! Also, today that's worth nearly $300 million..." said PizzaDAO founder Snax. "Everyone on earth has the internet, the blockchain, and pizza, so we're using the opportunity to bring the whole world together."

Since it began in 2021, PizzaDAO has given away over $600,000 of pizza at its events in over 75 countries. This Monday, May 22, PizzaDAO is hosting pizza parties on the same day in over 100 major cities worldwide, including New York City, Los Angeles, Amsterdam, Paris, London, Mexico City, Montreal, Hong Kong, Prague, Rio de Janeiro, New Delhi, Cape Town, and somewhere near you.

Join a pizza party in your neighborhood and be part of the worldwide Bitcoin Pizza Day celebration. Come eat pizza, make friends, and have a good time. For more information on PizzaDAO, its mission, and to find local locations for the upcoming global pizza party, see globalpizzaparty.xyz. Global sponsors include NounsDAO, OwnTheDoge, TIMEPieces, Collab.Land, WGMI, and the World Pizza Champions.

PizzaDAO is a global pizza co-op that brings together artists, developers, and pizza lovers to celebrate Bitcoin Pizza Day each year. Founded in 2021, PizzaDAO is dedicated to connecting people through a shared love of pizza and fostering web3 collaborations. Through its innovative NFT offerings, PizzaDAO empowers its community members with governance rights and access to exclusive perks. Learn more at globalpizzaparty.xyz

Contact Information:
Dread Pizza Roberts
hello@rarepizzas.com


Source: PizzaDAO
