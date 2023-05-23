Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and Nihon Shipyard Launch Joint Study for Development of an Ocean-Going LCO2 Carrier
- Project to utilize Mitsubishi Shipbuilding's knowledge regarding design and construction of liquified gas carriers along with Nihon Shipyard's wealth of shipbuilding experience in commercial ships and marine structure and advanced technology capabilities
- Aiming for completing construction at Nihon Shipyard from 2027 onwards

TOKYO, May 22, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group and Nihon Shipyard Co., Ltd., a Tokyo-based joint venture for ship design and sales between Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. and Japan Marine United Corporation have started joint study for the development of an ocean-going liquified CO2 (LCO2) carrier. Nihon Shipyard is pursuing this project with the aim of completing construction of the vessel from 2027 onwards.

Conceptual image of the ocean-going LCO2 carrier

Demand for LCO2 carriers is expected to grow in the future as a means to transport large volumes of CO2 safely for CCS (Carbon dioxide Capture and Storage) projects, in which captured CO2 is stably stored underground. Following the lead of the EU region, it is expected that CCS projects in Asia will be accelerated by the promotion of national governments, it will be essential to establish a shipbuilding framework in Japan to meet the demand for LCO2 carriers.

This project will take advantage of the knowledge and advanced gas handling technology that Mitsubishi Shipbuilding has acquired in designing and constructing liquified gas carriers (liquified petroleum gas (LPG) and liquified natural gas (LNG) carriers), as well as the wealth of shipbuilding experience for various type of vessels and advanced technology capabilities that Nihon Shipyard has accumulated over the years, as strengths that can be mutually supplemented.

MHI Group is pursuing strategic measures to strengthen its business for the energy transition. For its role in this initiative, in addition to conventional shipbuilding centered on manufacturing, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding aims to utilize its marine engineering technologies rooted in shipbuilding to contribute to the development of the maritime industry in Japan and around the world. This project is a part of that effort. Through collaboration with multiple Japanese shipping companies and domestic/overseas energy companies, along with the construction of demonstration ship for transport of LCO2, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding is actively pursuing the development of LCO2 carriers and commercialization of LCO2 shipping.

Nihon Shipyard, in anticipation of future regulations restricting CO2 emissions, is proactively working toward the commercialization of LNG and ammonia fueled ships. As its next initiative, the company is considering the potential for LCO2 carriers, aiming to further solidify its leading position in the industry.

Going forward, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and Nihon Shipyard will provide the world with the LCO2 carriers necessary to establish a CCS value chain, and contribute to the realization of a carbon neutral world.

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.


