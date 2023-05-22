Monday, 22 May 2023, 18:07 HKT/SGT Share: Baguio wins an AI-powered Government Smart Toilet contract servicing at over 800 public toilets in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, May 22, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Baguio Green Group Limited ("Baguio" or the "Company", Stock Code: 01397.HK) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a 2-year service contract ("Contract"), by the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department of the HKSAR Government ("the Government") for the provision of People Counter System ("System") servicing at over 800 public toilets, aqua privies and bathhouses to assist the Government to monitor flow and optimize service standard.



Powered by cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Time-of-flight ("ToF") and Internet of Things ("IOT") technologies, the System will be installed to detect and monitor the number of users. AI technology enhances accuracy, while Machine Learning technology enables continuous improvement of the AI model. Data are collected and analyzed on a dedicated Big Data Platform, providing the Government a comprehensive and holistic perspective with utilisation insights and predictive analytics. This information will support the future strategic development of public toilets, including service standard enhancement, and redeployment and refurbishment of public toilet facilities in Hong Kong.



Mr. Ron Chow, Chief Strategy Officer, said "AI is a hot topic this year. ToF technology is actively applied in autonomous driving, robotics and drones for obstacle detection, 3D scanning, gesture control, as well as biometric identification. We are proud of our original and innovative solution which seamlessly integrates AI, ToF, IOT, Machine Learning and Big Data to deliver this Contract." He added, "Winning this Contract represents an important milestone for Baguio's development, and has strategic significance for rapid development of the Group's green technology business. Smart and green technology business is anticipated to be one of Baguio's growth drivers. It is a crucial component to complete our one-stop offering that includes delivery of people service, smart technology and ESG data to support the Government in constructing a sustainable and greener smart city. Baguio will persist in developing innovative projects to fully capture market opportunities and grow its green technology business."



About Baguio Green Group



Established in 1980, Baguio Green Group (Stock code: 01397.HK) is one of Hong Kong's largest and most respected integrated environmental services groups. It provides a full spectrum of professional services including professional cleaning, waste collection & recycling, waste management, green technology, organic fertilizer and animal feed production, horticulture & landscaping, and pest control. It serves a wide range of customers in various sectors including Government departments, statutory organizations and multinational corporations. Fully committed to ESG, the Group works relentlessly to advance sustainable development and create a cleaner, greener, healthier city.







Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Environment, ESG

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

