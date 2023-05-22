Monday, 22 May 2023, 22:45 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Ideal Blockchain Event Organizer Experience Cutting-Edge Innovations From Around the World in Bangkok, Thailand, at TEP X OIIO ASIA TECHLAND 2023 The Largest Tech Showcase Event in Asia, May 25-28, 2023, at Royal Paragon Hall, Siam Paragon Shopping Center

BANGKOK, May 22, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The leading Thai Technology and Real Estate sectors, led by Sociallab, a forefront technology company in Thailand, and The Thai Real Estate Association, the largest real estate network in the country, join forces to elevate Thailand to a global level by organizing the event "TEP x OIIO ASIA TECHLAND 2023," a major Asian-level tech showcase, presenting innovative solutions to 'Bring the Future Living' from May 25 to 28, 2023, at Royal Paragon Hall, Siam Paragon, one of the most popular shopping malls in Bangkok. The Social Lab, TEP and IBEO teams would like to gather the Tech network globally for this event.

0110 Asia Techland 2023 - Leading Thai Technology and Real Estate sectors, led by Social Lab,

a forefront technology company in Thailand, and The Thai Real Estate Association, the largest real

estate network in the country, join forces to elevate Thailand to a global level.

For the year 2023, it is ready to invite Asian people to join in building a prosperous society through innovative living and creating competitiveness for "TECH SHOWCASE'' at the continental level. The event will be packed with booths presenting innovations from around the world, gathering the country's leading real estate leaders and offering famous brands' solutions for living, security, convenience, energy saving, and environmentally friendly in one place to be able to connect the continent's real estate industry with innovative and sustainable solutions.



The event also opens a large stage floor for announcing an innovative vision, launching a product, or even raising a problem as a discussion topic that mobilizes leading gurus to help share ideas according to concept 0110. To clarify, we can compare 01 people, a citizen who wants to know how to adapt, to 10 people, leaders of innovation whether a company, a business, or a government that has solutions or innovative business models to express their vision. This event is also open for business partners from abroad to enter the innovation market in Thailand as well as in the Asian region to be alert and elevate the industry to grow by leaps and bounds together with understanding how to "apply" technology creatively and sustainably on the lifestyle of Asian people.



The zones of the event are the following:



- Tech-Showcase with the presentation of "The 15 Rooms" that paves the way for selling solutions based on "real problems of Asian users" through the organizer's main content. To that end, booths will be offering solutions from leading brands that showcase their vision and position of innovation leaders in different dimensions for the purpose of business matching.



- Conference Hall filled with various skillful and exciting seminars, lectures, and shows throughout four days.



- Future Food Court is open to be enjoyed by all present as there will be simulations of "Khaosan Alley 2030" and other popular areas with a street food concept using robotic arms to control the quality of food to be clean, delicious, instant, and modern.



- Experience fun technology in every inch of the event Gen-Z will surely enjoy the campaign named "Snap, Share...with Hands-Free Social", a new photography solution that combines a photo booth and an interactive museum-like exhibition.



- Games and Special Gifts - Stand a chance to win prizes worth over 500,000 baht from leading technology brands such as M3 online, Ebo air, Obsbot Me, MiNo+, Barisieur, and many more. Simply register for all four days of non-stop fun.



Experience the extraordinary and stay updated with the latest innovations for a better life. Register to join the event at https://0110.wallet.linxlab.io/signup or find additional information on the website at https://0110techland.co/home.



Contact Information

Palida Jantratip

Media

palida@ibeo.asia





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Ideal Blockchain Event Organizer

Sectors: Crypto, Exchange, Blockchain Technology

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

