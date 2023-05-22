Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Tuesday, 23 May 2023, 17:30 HKT/SGT
Source: mindzie, inc
mindzie Launches Industry-First Business Process Mining Platform With Generative AI
mindzie integrates AI ChatBot, enabling users to search for process insights the way they ask a business question.

DALLAS, TX, May 23, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - mindzie, inc. ("mindzie"), a leading provider of AI-driven process mining and business process optimization software, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Business Process Mining platform now powered by Generative AI. This cutting-edge technology revolutionizes the way organizations analyze, optimize, and find ways to automate their business processes, driving efficiency, productivity, and cost savings.

mindzie integrates AI ChatBot - search for process insights the way they ask a business question

mindzie's Business Process Mining platform now integrates Generative AI, a breakthrough technology that uses machine learning algorithms to automatically discover, visualize, and analyze business processes. By leveraging this advanced technology, mindzie enables organizations to accelerate their process improvement initiatives and achieve rapid digital transformation.

The revolutionary approach trains the AI on how to think like a "Process Analyst" and leverage mindzie's proprietary block language to provide process insights. The customer's data is never trained on or exposed to the AI keeping it private, safe, and secure.

Users will be able to gain critical business process insights through simple questions like:
- "Show me the bottlenecks in my manufacturing process..."
- "I want to see the conformance and compliance issues..."
- "Graph ReWork overtime by week..."
- "Filter for cases that take longer than 48 hours..."
- "Now tell me the root cause..."

"We are thrilled to introduce our industry-first Business Process Mining platform powered by Generative AI," said James Henderson, mindzie's Chief Executive Officer. "AI is changing the way businesses work; however, data security and safety needs to come first. Our unique approach will allow customers to leverage the power of AI chat to discover process insights, while never exposing their data. Process analysis will no longer be limited to data scientists but will now extend to business users through the power of natural language AI."

The integration of mindzie's Business Process Mining platform with Generative AI marks a significant milestone in the company's commitment to simplification and democratization of process mining and intelligence. With its pioneering use of Generative AI, mindzie continues to push the boundaries of intelligent automation and solidify its position as a leader in the industry.

The mindzie studio is available in Cloud Hosted, Enterprise On-Premise, Desktop Professional Edition, and Free Desktop Edition all enabled with Generative AI. Allowing companies to select the platform that best fits their unique requirements. For more information, please contact https://mindzie.com/contact/

