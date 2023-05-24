Wednesday, 24 May 2023, 12:57 HKT/SGT Share:

Revolutionizing HR through Technology: Explore the HR Tech Strategy Meeting Philippines 2023

MANILA, May 24, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - In today's business landscape, organizations widely recognize the crucial role of technology in HR, enabling data-driven decision-making, enhancing employee experiences, and fostering strategic HR management.



In line with this, rockbird media's HR Leaders' theme of events proudly presents the highly anticipated "HR Tech Strategy Meeting Philippines 2023: Digital HR for a Transformed Workforce." This exclusive event will take place on June 28, 2023, at Hilton Manila, Philippines.



Bringing together C-level executives, directors, and top HR leaders from the country, this gathering aims to explore advanced HR techniques for building a future-ready workforce. Attendees will have a valuable opportunity to network and establish connections with leading industry experts and well-renowned HR professionals from diverse sectors.



The event will showcase a thoughtfully curated lineup of speakers who will delve into a wide range of HR Tech topics including HR automation, streamlining recruitment and onboarding processes, employer branding, collaboration tools, digital well-being, and more. These topics will be explored in detail through interactive breakout sessions, insightful keynote presentations, and dynamic panel discussions.



The HR Tech Strategy Meeting Philippines 2023 promises to be a pivotal event for HR leaders seeking to stay at the forefront of industry advancements. It will foster an environment conducive to knowledge-sharing, idea exchange, and collaboration, equipping participants with the necessary tools and insights to navigate the rapidly evolving HR landscape.



To learn more about the event and secure your registration, please visit https://hrleaders.rockbirdmedia.com/



About rockbird media



Rockbird media is an international business media company that produces B2B events and offers business solutions.



Whether it is through online media and content, must-have business intelligence and analytics, effective networking, and partnering solutions, we help businesses and professionals learn more about the latest trends, and know more about their customers, peers, and competition, to make that decision that allows them to grow. For more information, visit https://rockbirdmedia.com.



Media contact:

Imee Rose Mariano

im.mariano@rockbirdmedia.com





Source: Rockbird media

