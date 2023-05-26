|
|
|
|Wednesday, 24 May 2023, 17:03 HKT/SGT
|
Source: Eisai
|
TOKYO, May 24, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today the presentation of research across various types of cancer from its oncology portfolio and pipeline during the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting (#ASCO23), which is taking place virtually and in-person in Chicago, Illinois from June 2 to 6.
Notable research includes an oral presentation of results from the final pre-specified overall survival analysis of the pivotal Phase 3 CLEAR (Study 307)/KEYNOTE-581 trial, which evaluated lenvatinib (LENVIMA) plus pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA) versus sunitinib for the first-line treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (Abstract #4502). A post hoc analysis from the REFLECT trial evaluating lenvatinib monotherapy versus sorafenib in the first-line treatment of patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) will also be shared in a poster presentation (Abstract #4078).
"The outlook for advanced renal cell carcinoma has evolved in recent years, and the final analysis from the pivotal CLEAR trial to be presented at ASCO represents another step forward for patients and an opportunity to provide their physicians with long-term data," said Dr. Takashi Owa, Chief Scientific Officer, Senior Vice President, Eisai Co., Ltd. "New data for lenvatinib and from our oncology pipeline showcase Eisai's continued commitment to driving innovation and exploring novel therapeutic modalities in our ambition to live out our human health care concept, our corporate mission to meet the needs of more people who face a cancer diagnosis."
Additional data from Eisai's pipeline include a poster presentation of findings from a phase 1b study of E7386, a CREB-binding protein (CBP) / β-catenin interaction inhibitor, in combination with lenvatinib in patients with advanced HCC (Abstract #4075), and the small cell lung cancer cohort of a phase 1b/2 trial evaluating E7389-LF, a new liposomal formulation of eribulin, in combination with nivolumab (Abstract #8593). Insights from preclinical testing of farletuzumab ecteribulin (FZEC), formerly known as MORAb-202, and MORAb-109, antibody drug conjugates (ADC), in rare gynecologic cancers will also be published online (Abstract # e17634).
Furthermore, Bliss Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (BlissBio) will present a poster at the conference with results from the first-in-human study of BB-1701, a HER2-targeting ADC (Abstract #3029). Eisai entered into a joint development agreement with BlissBio for BB-1701 with option rights for a strategic collaboration in April 2023. A Phase 1/2 clinical study of BB-1701 in the U.S. and China for HER2-expressing solid tumors is currently underway.
This release discusses investigational compounds and investigational uses for FDA-approved products. It is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy and safety. There is no guarantee that any investigational compounds or investigational uses of FDA-approved products will successfully complete clinical development or gain FDA approval.
For more information, visit www.eisai.com/news/2023/news202337.html.
In March 2018, Eisai and Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada), through an affiliate, entered into a strategic collaboration for the worldwide co-development and co-commercialization of lenvatinib, both as monotherapy and in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy pembrolizumab. Eisai and Merck are studying the LENVIMA plus KEYTRUDA combination through the LEAP (LEnvatinib And Pembrolizumab) clinical program in various tumor types across more than multiple clinical trials.
In June 2021, Eisai and Bristol Myers Squibb entered into an exclusive global strategic collaboration agreement for the co-development and co-commercialization of farletuzumab ecteribulin (FZEC, formerly known as MORAb-202), a folate receptor alpha (FRα)-targeting ADC. Eisai and Bristol Myers Squibb are currently investigating FZEC in multiple studies including: a Phase 1/2 clinical study in the United States and Europe for solid tumors including endometrial cancer, a Phase 2 clinical study in the United States and Europe for non-small cell lung cancer, and a Phase 2 clinical study in Japan, the United States and Europe for ovarian cancer, peritoneal cancer and fallopian tube cancer.
Media Inquiries:
Public Relations Department,
Eisai Co., Ltd.
+81-(0)3-3817-5120
Topic: Press release summary
Source: Eisai
Sectors: BioTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
|
|
|
|
|Eisai
|May 26, 2023 13:15 HKT/SGT
|
LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Plus KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Demonstrates Long-Term, Durable Survival Benefit Versus Sunitinib as First-Line Treatment for Patients With Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma
|May 25, 2023 20:02 HKT/SGT
|
Eisai's Initiatives for Developing New Medicines for Neglected Tropical Diseases and Malaria and Commitment for Funding to the 3rd Phase of Global Health Innovative Technology Fund Activities
|May 20, 2023 09:20 HKT/SGT
|
Eisai Submits Marketing Authorization Application for Lecanemab as Treatment for Early Alzheimer's Disease in Great Britain
|May 16, 2023 08:27 HKT/SGT
|
Health Canada Accepts New Drug Submission for Lecanemab as Treatment for Early Alzheimer's Disease
|May 8, 2023 10:15 HKT/SGT
|
Eisai Enters Into Joint Development Agreement with Blissbio for Antibody Drug Conjugate BB-1701 with Option Rights for Strategic Collaboration
|Apr 6, 2023 17:32 HKT/SGT
|
Eisai Completes a Major Renovation of Tsukuba Research Laboratories
|Apr 4, 2023 12:23 HKT/SGT
|
Eisai Publishes Long-Term Health Outcomes Using Simulation Model of Lecanemab Using Phase 3 Clarity Ad Data in Peer-Reviewed Neurology and Therapy Journal
|Apr 3, 2023 12:06 HKT/SGT
|
Eisai Enters Into Agreement With National Cancer Center to Collaborate on Investigator-Initiated Clinical Research for Anticancer Agent Tazemetostat Based on "Patient-Proposed Healthcare Services" System
|Mar 31, 2023 15:51 HKT/SGT
|
Eisai Presented New Analyses of Aria and QOL on Lecanemab in Clarity AD at the AD/PD 2023 Annual Meeting
|Mar 31, 2023 13:55 HKT/SGT
|
Eisai: Additional Detailed Analyses from Phase 2 Study 201 of Lecanemab Published as Three Papers in Peer-Reviewed Journals
|More news >>