Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, May 25, 2023
Thursday, 25 May 2023, 00:20 HKT/SGT
Share:

Source: DV Founders Limited (Dunhill Venture)
Piers Dunhill & DV Founders Limited ('Dunhill Ventures') at Meta Week, EAAS and WOW Summit

DUBAI, May 25, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Piers Dunhill and Alessandra von Bismarck attended the WOW Summit in March of 2023 in Dubai and the EAAS Talk during MetaWeek in the same month, featuring several prominent investors pioneering the future of business. The MetaWeek is a conference that extends the efforts of Dubai's Metaverse strategy, which aims to gather investors to contribute USD 4B to the UAE economy, along with the creation of 40,000 virtual jobs by 2030. The conference is focused on the transformational characteristics of Web 3.0, the evolution of digital assets and blockchain. The attendance of Piers and the Dunhill Ventures Team is indicative of the efforts that are required in present times to diversify client investment portfolios.

Piers Dunhill - Piers Dunhill's Dunhill Ventures Headshot

Piers Dunhill is the great-great-grandson of the prestigious Dunhill Family founded by Sir Alfred Dunhill in 1893. Piers Dunhill's business is across London, Switzerland, and Dubai, and he is an LP and GP in many funds. In addition, Piers manages a global real estate portfolio and is very active in direct investments across multi-asset classes, stages, and geographies. Piers is a regular guest at many international investment bank events and a frequent speaker at family office conferences on climate and ESG investing. Piers Dunhill is committed to ensuring that all his investments result in a positive and sustainable footprint for humanity and the environment. Piers Dunhill has made several strategic partnerships over the years. Piers had a strategic alliance at Dunhill Bismarck with HSH Alessandra von Bismarck.

When we look at the Dunhill Ventures Team, they comprise a mix of carefully handpicked ex-bankers and family office influencers from the family office world, all with individual track records and global reach. Each of the Dunhill Ventures Office Roadshows takes place in the best member clubs in over 40 cities worldwide with a mix of 1-1 meetings and a group event in each city, with each investor introduced being filtered down by ticket size, sector, stage, and geography for direct and non-direct deals.

When asked about his views on the MetaWeek event, Piers commented, "The investment interest in Metaverse and Web 3.0 solutions from corporate entities and private offices and funds from all over the world has been increasing exponentially over the last months. It shows that Metaverse has become extremely valuable. It opens up many possibilities for the venture capital flow, giving a chance for Metaverse to become reality."

Later in the WOW Summit Week, Piers attended the Energy as a Service ("EAAS") panel discussion, which is the third in a series of EAAS impact series hosted by Greg Krzeszowski and involved several named guests like Dereck Alexander Jon Hoogenkamp, Vlatko Gigov and Valerie Hawley. Piers Dunhill and Bismarck were part of a panel discussion in the later stages of MetaWeek with the same personalities entitled "Scaling Up Sustainable Investment Through Blockchain & AI".

When asked about Dunhill Ventures' future plans, Piers shared that his Investors are participating in developing infrastructure projects in the UK, with Piers' partners having a high gross development value. One of these projects is the vertical growth of residential and commercial spaces in Tier 2 UK train stations and the under-utilized land in their immediate vicinity to combat the affordable housing crisis in the UK. Piers has partnered up with a large PE group and they are developing several tv shows to launch in 2024 around the personal lives of the Dunhill Venture's team and global business.

Contact Information
Piers Dunhill
Chairman at Dunhill Ventures
piersdunhillpress@proton.me
601992381938


Topic: Press release summary
Source: DV Founders Limited (Dunhill Venture)
Sectors: Metaverse, Games
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Northway Biotech Set to Launch Advanced Microbial and Mammalian GMP Facilities in Massachusetts  
May 25, 2023 00:20 HKT/SGT
Piers Dunhill & DV Founders Limited ('Dunhill Ventures') at Meta Week, EAAS and WOW Summit  
May 25, 2023 00:20 HKT/SGT
SmartHK attracts about 2,000 participants  
May 24, 2023 21:00 HKT/SGT
GMG Signs THERMAL-XR(R) Distributor Agreements in 4 Asian Countries  
May 24, 2023 19:00 HKT/SGT
Honda to Participate in FIA Formula One World Championship from 2026 Season as Power Unit Supplier for Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team  
Wednesday, May 24, 2023 6:01:00 PM
Eisai Delivers New Data and Highlights Continued Progress of Oncology Portfolio and Pipeline at ASCO 2023  
Wednesday, May 24, 2023 5:03:00 PM
FreeYond Joins Forces with The Badminton Association of Malaysia to Empower Local Sports Scene and Propel Athletes to New Heights  
May 24, 2023 17:00 HKT/SGT
CITIC Telecom CPC becomes Versa Networks's First Greater China SASE & SD-WAN Managed Services Partner  
May 24, 2023 16:45 HKT/SGT
A Bigger InfoComm Asia 2023 Set to Inspire Digital Transformation  
May 24, 2023 16:00 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power to Develop Hydrogen-Ready Power Plant for Sembcorp Industries  
Wednesday, May 24, 2023 3:06:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
CyberSecMalaysia Conference 2023
24  -  25   May
Malaysia
CyberSecMalaysia Conference 2023
24  -  25   May
Malaysia
The Future of Money, Governance, & The Law
24  -  25   May
Washington D.C.
InfoComm Asia 2023
24  -  26   May
Bangkok, Thailand
PowerUP Asia 2023
24  -  26   May
Virtual
Reduce hospital length of stay: Best practices in early mobility guidelines and programmes
25   May
Virtual
Virtual MarTech Summit APAC
25   May
Virtual
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
30   May
Virtual
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
6   June
London
Chief Transformation Officer Summit
6   June
London
World AI Show
7  -  8   June
Dubai
World AI Show
7  -  8   June
Jakarta, Indonesia
The MarTech Summit Roundtable London
8   June
London
Strategic Human Resource Management
13   June
Virtual
DX Leaders Strategy Forum Philippines 2023
14   June
Makati, Philippines
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT UAE 2023
14  -  15   June
UAE
3rd Edition of SpeechTech Summit India
15  -  16   June
New DelhI, INDIA
Conversational AI & Customer Experience
15  -  16   June
Malaysia
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT PHILIPPINES 2023
16   June
Manila, Philippines
BYTES 2023 - Big Data Analytics & AI Summit
20  -  21   June
Singapore
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Germany 2023
21   June
Munich, Germany
The MarTech Summit Jakarta
22   June
Jakarta, Indonesia
MANUFACTURING IT SUMMIT MUMBAI 2023
23   June
Mumbai, India
HR Tech Philippines 2023
28   June
Manila, Philippines
5th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2023
28  -  29   June
JAKARTA, INDONESIA
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
3  -  7   July
Virtual
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Vietnam 2023
6   July
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
The MarTech Summit Hong Kong
6   July
Hong Kong
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  18   July
Virtual
Retail and E-commerce Summit Asia
12  -  13   July
Manila, Philippines
World Blockchain Summit
13  -  14   July
Singapore
2023 CyberSec Indonesia Conference
26  -  27   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27   July
Virtual
Mastering Clean Ammonia
2   August
Virtual
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
2   August
Virtual
ESCON 2023
3  -  5   August
Singapore
T4 Banking Philippines
17   August
The Hilton Manila Hotel, Manila, Philippines
Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia)
17  -  19   August
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
21  -  24   August
Virtual
Mastering Wind Power
22  -  23   August
Virtual
Asia EV Conference
24   August
Bangkok, Thailand
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
World CyberCon Middle East
30   August
World CyberCon Middle East
Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power
1   September
Virtual
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
11   September
Virtual
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
12   September
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
Offshore Wind
2   October
Virtual
3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023
3  -  4   October
Dubai, UAE
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
10  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
The MarTech Summit London
15  -  16   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       