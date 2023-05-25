Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, May 25, 2023
Thursday, 25 May 2023, 17:22 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Hitachi, Ltd.
Hitachi Enhances Diversity, Equity and Inclusion by Supporting LGBTQIA+ Community
Announces Internal Initiatives and Hitachi Pride Logo in Support of Pride Month

TOKYO, May 25, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501) is committed to implementing DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) as a crucial driver to achieve sustainable growth and create value to society by respecting planetary boundaries and improving people's wellbeing. This year, Hitachi unveiled a new Hitachi Pride Logo celebrating Pride Month in June, to demonstrate the company's ongoing support for the LGBTQIA+(1) community.

Hitachi Pride Logo

Hitachi recognizes all diversity dimensions, such as background, age, gender, sexuality, family status, disability, race, nationality, ethnicity, and religion, as sources of value. For this reason, the group is committed to creating an equitable and inclusive environment, where everyone, including the LGBTQIA+ community, feel accepted and valued, able to speak up and contribute.

To raise awareness and understanding about LGBTQIA+, Hitachi has executed a series of different initiatives, with the aim of promoting a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace for employees globally and regionally. For example, in Japan, Hitachi considers same-sex partners as family members, and applies various work, vacation, and benefit programs equally. In FY2023, a global-unified guidebook will be distributed to Hitachi Group employees. Additionally, Hitachi Group companies including Hitachi Vantara and Hitachi Energy are planning various initiatives, including employee exchange events and webinars globally.

Hitachi's DEI Initiatives to date

Among the various initiatives to support the LGBTQIA+ community, since April 2020, employees of Hitachi, Ltd. and other group companies in Japan with same-sex partners are eligible for the same benefits as those with opposite-sex partners, such as family nursing leave and childcare and work-life balance support.

In June 2022, the company held an online "Hitachi Group LGBTQ+ Cafe Seminar" for employees of the Hitachi Group in Japan, providing them with an opportunity to learn about key LGBTQIA+ issues. Employees from 31 Hitachi Group companies participated in the seminar. Globally, Hitachi has disseminated messages for employees through the company's internal online channels to promote understanding for LGBTQIA+ issues.

Hitachi Vantara has achieved a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index, a US-based benchmarking tool that assesses a company's policies and

practices related to LGBTQIA+ issues. In addition, for 4 consecutive years during 2019-2022, Hitachi Solutions and Hitachi Systems received the gold award of the "PRIDE Index," the first Japanese index for workplace initiatives related to LGBTQIA+.

To learn more about Hitachi's DEI policies, please visit:
www.hitachi.com/sustainability/download/pdf/Global_DEI_policy_EN.pdf

About the Hitachi Pride Logo

The Hitachi Pride Logo is inspired by the Progress Pride Flag, and incorporates a total of 11 colors, including the six colors that make up the rainbow, plus the transgender colors of white, pink and light blue, as well as the colors brown and black, representing racial minorities, to highlight Hitachi's commitment to the LBGTQIA+ community. The logo will be used on the company's online channels throughout the month of June to mark Pride Month, a time of particular focus of LGBTQIA+ awareness-raising activities around the world.

Lorena Dellagiovanna, Chief Sustainability Officer, General Manager of Sustainability Group, and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, Hitachi, Ltd. said:

Hitachi values the diversity of our employees as a unique resource to unlock innovation and better serve our partners, as well as the whole society. For this reason, we are committed to creating a work environment where colleagues with diverse backgrounds, race, gender or sexuality feel valued, respected and play active roles. With these new steps, we hope to inspire change within our company and beyond.

(1) An acronym for "lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer, intersex, asexual" with a "+" sign to recognize the limitless sexual orientations and gender identities used by members of our community; Hitachi will use this term consistently across the group.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society through the use of data and technology. We solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products. Hitachi operates under the business structure of "Digital Systems & Services" - supporting our customers' digital transformation; "Green Energy & Mobility" - contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railway systems, and "Connective Industries" - connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in various industries. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, we aim for growth through co-creation with our customers. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2022 (ended March 31, 2023) totaled 10,881.1 billion yen, with 696 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 320,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at www.hitachi.com.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Hitachi, Ltd.
Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Hitachi, Ltd. Links

http://www.hitachi.com

https://www.facebook.com/hitachi.global/

https://twitter.com/hitachiglobal?lang=en

https://www.youtube.com/user/HitachiBrandChannel

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd.
May 25, 2023 15:10 HKT/SGT
Hitachi: Commencement of Joint Studies on Business Initiatives Towards the Development of Sustainable Finance
May 23, 2023 16:29 HKT/SGT
Hitachi: Transition to a new structure for the domestic power grids business toward the early realization of a carbon-neutral society and resilient electricity network in Japan, co-creating with customers new values
May 23, 2023 13:15 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Vantara Secures the State of Arizona's Critical Water Resources with Modern Data Management and Analytics
May 19, 2023 15:23 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Astemo: Outcome of Investigation into Inappropriate Conduct Relating to Certain Products and Measures to Prevent Recurrence
May 19, 2023 08:56 HKT/SGT
Hitachi and Toshiba win order to build high speed trains for Taiwan at 124 billion Japanese Yen
May 18, 2023 11:33 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Astemo develops autonomous driving technology that enables cooperative behavior on narrow roads
May 18, 2023 10:56 HKT/SGT
Taiwan's First Heavy Ion Therapy System Starts Treatment at Taipei Veterans General Hospital
May 15, 2023 18:35 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Establishes New "Generative AI Center" to Accelerate Value Creation and Improve Productivity in the Lumada business by promoting the use of Generative AI
May 12, 2023 14:58 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Announces Decision on Year-end Dividend
Apr 26, 2023 16:49 HKT/SGT
Hitachi: Demonstration Operation of Optimized Performance Enabling Network for Volt/Var(Q) (OPENVQ) of Power Transmission Network Commences in Thailand
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       